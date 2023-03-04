THE kitchen table promise is a common story in agricultural families.
A child may be working in the business, often for less than market wages, to help keep the business going. Mum and/or dad tell the child that their efforts will be rewarded one day with the ownership of the farm.
But what happens when that all goes wrong?
Proprietary estoppel and constructive trust claims continue to arise in family agricultural businesses. These claims are complex, costly, and often occur when the younger generation feels their financial future is at serious risk.
The principles relating to proprietary estoppel claims were set out by the High Court in the case of Sidhu v van Dyke [2014] HCA 19. In this case, the High Court referred to a definition of proprietary estoppel previously set out by the High Court in Giumelli v Giumelli (1999) 19 CLR 101 at [6], as affording relief "found in an assumption as to the future acquisition of ownership of property... induced by representations upon which there has been detrimental reliance by the plaintiff".
Therefore, the three critical elements of claiming for proprietary estoppel in a rural succession context are:
There may also be circumstances that give rise to a claimant seeking a remedy in the form of a constructive trust where someone has worked in the family business and contributed to the business over time.
In Nolan v Nolan & Ors [2014] QSC 218, a constructive trust was imposed where a son and daughter-in-law were found to have contributed to a farming enterprise when they were involved in a common endeavour with the son's parents who owned the enterprise.
Where there is a lack of security being provided to the next generation there may be significant risks of potential litigation by the child or their spouse to attempt to obtain some security for themselves and their family before a parent's death when a potential argument over the estate of the surviving parent could devolve business assets.
