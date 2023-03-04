The principles relating to proprietary estoppel claims were set out by the High Court in the case of Sidhu v van Dyke [2014] HCA 19. In this case, the High Court referred to a definition of proprietary estoppel previously set out by the High Court in Giumelli v Giumelli (1999) 19 CLR 101 at [6], as affording relief "found in an assumption as to the future acquisition of ownership of property... induced by representations upon which there has been detrimental reliance by the plaintiff".