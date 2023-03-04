Queensland Country Life
Queensland Farmers Federation fights for more workers

March 5 2023 - 7:00am
QFF steps up its fight to procure more farm staff

LAST week, the QFF Board, Council and CEO were pleased to join special guests at Parliament House in Brisbane to officially launch the Ag Jobs Queensland platform.

