QFF steps up its fight to procure more farm staff

LAST week, the QFF Board, Council and CEO were pleased to join special guests at Parliament House in Brisbane to officially launch the Ag Jobs Queensland platform.
With workforce shortages continuing to pinch on farm and across the agriculture sector, QFF is excited to be bringing this platform to the marketplace to assist businesses recruit workforce.
In 2022, QFF and Jobs Queensland, in partnership with the Rural Jobs and Skills Alliance, released the Queensland Agriculture Industry Workforce Plan 2022-2027.
The Plan clearly articulated the need to improve recruitment and job readiness in the agricultural industry.
In response to this clear call to action, QFF partnered with technology company uWorkin to develop a sophisticated job matching digital platform to transform the way job seekers and employers are connected across the Queensland ag sector.
Ag Jobs Queensland allows job seekers to upload their AirCV and search available jobs, while employers can subscribe to the platform to post and advertise their jobs, promote their business as an employer of choice, and connect with prospective employees.
Through Ag Jobs Queensland, we are looking to promote the incredible opportunities on offer and tell the success stories of people who have made their career in ag.
From technology and data, automation, people management, environmental sustainability, finance, marketing, risk management, the agriculture sector has a lot to offer.
Thanks to the Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities, Mark Furner, and Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development, Di Farmer, for their attendance and support at the launch.
It is also pleasing to see early engagement with the platform from Fleming's Nurseries and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as support from the School of Agriculture and Environmental Science at UniSQ.
We know that to address the current workforce crisis there needs to be a number of different tools and there is no magic wand. Visit partnerships@qff.org.au
- Allan Dingle QFF president
