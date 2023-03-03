Queensland Country Life
New head appointed at Queensland disaster recovery agency

By Marty Silk
March 3 2023 - 11:00am
Major General Jake Ellwood has been appointed to head Queensland's reconstruction authority. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Major General Jake Ellwood has been appointed to lead the Queensland Reconstruction Authority after his work co-ordinating the recovery from last year's floods in the southeast.

