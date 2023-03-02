Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Northern Territory biosecurity to be tested against foot and mouth disease

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
March 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The biggest emergency biosecurity exercise the Northern Territory has ever seen is set to be held in Darwin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.