GRAZIERS from a variety of backgrounds have armed themselves to tackle the next drought via a FutureBeef session at Inglewood.
Wednesday's workshop at the Inglewood Civic Centre covered a variety of topics including how best to manage livestock, what government assistance measures are available and what systems have worked in previous droughts.
Hosted by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, the session was warmly received particularly given the dry conditions experienced in parts of Southern Queensland during summer months.
"We've had some producers who have only been on their own farm for about two months as well as some people who have been farming all their lives," DAF senior agricultural economist Ray Murphy said.
"Everyone was very giving in terms of sharing what methods have worked for them in previous droughts along with things that haven't worked."
As well as a chance to network, the session also provided producers with the requirements needed for Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority assistance.
"The Drought Resilience Program involves a business checklist which covers a variety of factors of your business such as financials production and resources and we went through all of that as well," Mr Murphy said.
"The idea behind that being it gives people a better understanding of what they might need in their business resilience plan which are needed for all loans via QRIDA.
"Our Rural Financial Counsellor also shared her expertise and what other support measures are available, as well as where they fit into the QRIDA side of things as well."
Mr Murphy said it was important for producers to begin planning for drought conditions.
"You could almost argue that drought conditions have nearly started in some parts of the state," he said.
"We were talking about when drought actually starts and the feeling among the group was that if it continues like this, it could be as early as Anzac Day.
"We've done sessions like this across the state and the most common thing we've found is that people are concerned about the uncertainty of an event like a drought.
"Questions like how long will it last and how much should I destock are really common, but by getting the feedback from peers, it better equips them for when the time does come."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
