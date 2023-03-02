Queensland Country Life
Qld team addressing gaps in regional mental health services

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
March 2 2023 - 2:00pm
University of Southern Queensland mental health researchers Dr Arlen Rowe, Dr Govind Krishnamoorthy, Professor Sonja March and Dr Kirsty Zieschank. Picture by UniSQ

A mental health research team led by the University of Southern Queensland is testing a new digital model of care aimed squarely at young people living in regional, rural and remote areas of Australia who struggle to find evidence-based mental health programs.

