Monto cattle sale records firm prices for fat cattle

March 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Samuel Williams with his Santa Gertrudis steers which sold to 466.2c/kg or $1322 at Monto. Picture: KellCo Rural Agencies

DEMAND remained firm at Wednesday's Monto cattle sale as cattle were drawn from the Boyne Valley, Thangool and Biloela.

