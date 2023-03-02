DEMAND remained firm at Wednesday's Monto cattle sale as cattle were drawn from the Boyne Valley, Thangool and Biloela.
A total of 541 head were yarded for the sale, the quality of which was mixed with a good quality run of fat cattle meeting firm demand.
Weaner cattle presented with plenty of weight and condition and couldn't maintain rates of last sale in line with other selling centres around the state.
Among the highlights of the steers section was a draft of Santa Gertrudis steers offered by NC Williams, which sold for 318 cents a kilogram at an average of 573 kilograms or $1823 a head, while JW and SN Swift sold Santa Gertrudis steers averaging 437kg for 378c/kg or $1654.
Brangus Steers offered by AL and RJ Price averaging 560kg sold for 331c/kg or $1857, while their Brangus cows averaging 555kg for 282c/kg or $1567.
Droughtmasters steers offered by Paul Rideout averaging 286kg sold to 452c/kg or $1294, while Santa Gertrudis-cross steers offered by CS and ALR Anger averaging 309kg sold for 438c/kg or $1355.
JW and SN Swift sold Santa Gertrudis steers of an average weight of 437kg for 378c/kg or $1654, while a draft of Santa Gertudis steers from SA and PK Leahy weighing 335kg sold for $1438.
RM and LK Reimer sold Simmental steers averaging 319kg sold for 464c/kg or $1480, while Santa Gertrudis steers averaging 283kg from Samuel Williams sold for 466c/kg or $1322 and Brahman-cross steers offered by Ashenhurst Partnership weighing 228kg sold for 485c/kg or $1109.
In the cow section of Wednesday's sale, Samuel Williams sold a draft of Brahman cows weighing 580kg for 277c/kg or $1607.
For heifers, a draft of Brangus heifers offered by the Forsyth family weighing 290kg sold for 324c/kg or 940, while 18 Santa Gertrudis heifers weighing 282kg offered by SA and PK Leahy sold for 378c/kg or $1067.
A Brangus bull weighing 895kg offered by Warren Roth sold for 272c/kg or $2436, while the limited yarding of Santa Gertrudis cows with calves offered by AW Myles sold for $1850 a unit.
