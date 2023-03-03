OBE Organic's has joined the latest strong public opposition to new oil and gas projects on the Channel Country rivers and floodplains of the Lake Eyre Basin.
Queensland's largest organic beef exporter, headed up by Birdsville identity David Brook and family, released a statement this week saying it supports strong protections for the rivers floodplains of the Channel Country in western Queensland, which are under threat from oil and gas exploration.
The company sources beef grown on more than eight million hectares of the Lake Eyre Basin, known as the Channel Country, for its unique wide channel-like floodplains.Despite repeated promises to protect the region's rivers and floodplains, the Palaszczuk Government has so far failed to act, and has repeatedly delayed the release of a report in response to multiple stakeholder meetings.
Activists are increasing their pressure on the Palaszczuk government to ban new gas developments in the Lake Eyre Basin, presenting a petition containing around 10,000 signatures at Parliament House on Wednesday.
Lock the Gate Alliance, Western Rivers Alliance, The Wilderness Society, and their supporters are demanding the government ban new gas projects on the floodplains of the Lake Eyre Basin.
Lock the Gate Alliance Queensland coordinator Ellie Smith said that despite repeated election promises to protect Lake Eyre Basin floodplains, the government has given petroleum companies authority to survey for gas across hundreds of thousands of hectares in the region.
She said the government had undertaken numerous rounds of consultation with Traditional Owners, local landholders, and other stakeholders, but had repeatedly delayed making a decision.
Lock the Gate's Queensland Outreach Coordinator and grazier Nick Holliday said oil and gas production could not coexist with the beef industry in the Channel Country.
"The floodplains of the Channel Country rivers of the Lake Eyre Basin are among Queensland's most productive beef cattle country. If the Palaszczuk Government gives gas companies permission to industrialise this landscape, it will have far-reaching and potentially irreversible negative consequences for graziers and their customers," he said.
"With increasing concerns about food security and significant demand for clean, green beef both at home and worldwide, there's never been a more important time to prioritise the protection of the Channel Country for food production over the dangerous plans of the oil and gas industry.
"It's fantastic to see respected voices like OBE Organics asking the Queensland Palaszczuk Government to honour its long-standing commitment to protecting the Channel Country from oil and gas fracking. We're behind it all the way.
"The protection of these rivers and floodplains is long overdue. T
"The Palaszczuk Government must enact its long standing election promise, and preserve the region's clean, green beef industry and all else that makes the Channel Country special for future generations."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
