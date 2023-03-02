Innovative dog food entrepreneur Emma Gibbons has been named the Queensland 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award winner.
Ms Gibbons was recognised at a ceremony in Brisbane today for her work building a business with the help of sustainable agriculture.
Ms Gibbons grew up on a cattle and crop farm at Grandchester in the Lockyer Valley Region but now lives and operates her business Huds and Toke, which produces dog and horse food and treats incorporating Australian-farmed insect protein and vegetable surplus, in the Sunshine Coast region.
The insect protein animal food is currently in product development, but Ms Gibbons who taste tests the soldier fly larvae products herself, said they are in the final stages before becoming available.
Using alternative proteins could be beneficial from a price point of view as well as being more sustainable and faster to produce.
"It's a sustainable form of protein," she said.
"As a whole, traditional protein prices have been increasing dramatically, we are looking at ways we can get ahead of the curve ball and make inroads to help these products become a part of the pet industry.
"The water usage for insect farming is also basically nothing."
Ms Gibbons has won a $15,000 Westpac grant and will represent Queensland as a national finalist in September, where she has the chance to win an additional $20,000 Westpac grant.
Ms Gibbons was selected from a field of four finalists who epitomised the significant impact women have on rural industries, businesses, and communities.
Agricultural minister Mark Furner has congratulated Ms Gibbons for receiving the award.
"Congratulations to Emma Gibbons whose vision and entrepreneurial approach perfectly illustrates the values of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award," Mr Furner said.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the efforts of the other finalists, who have all made substantial contributions to their industries and communities.
"Queensland's rural industries are incredibly diverse, and these women demonstrate just a few of the many roles that help grow our sector to become more sustainable and prosperous.
"The Palaszczuk Government wants Queensland to be a global hub for AgTech, and it's innovations like the ones utilised by the finalists that are leading the way."
Kingaroy's Emma Black, Toowoomba's Louise Noble, and Cairns' Kate Lamason were also nominated for the award, and have each been awarded $2000 to further their projects.
Managing director of AgriFutures Australia John Harvey also congratulated Ms Gibbons.
"It's exciting to see Emma Gibbons already making such a positive influence in her industry and community," Mr Harvey said.
"The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award provides these women a platform to build on their leadership skills to drive change in rural and regional Australia."
