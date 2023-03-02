A "strong muster of squatters" to a property auction on the lower Barcoo River in 1872 resulted in the formation of two groups that are not only still going strong but are preparing to recreate the past and give western Queensland a fortnight that will be as memorable as it was 150 years ago.
According to the Rockhampton Bulletin of August 24, 1872, the men had gathered for the auction of Walton Station, Jundah, the property of British barrister Richard Welford, who had been killed in April of that year.
The sale apparently lasted 10 minutes, the bidders all being local men and the terms cash, and so they decided to hold an impromptu race meeting with the horses they'd ridden to the property the day before.
"To finish the day, a meeting was held, at which it was decided to form a pastoral society, which was promptly done under the name of the 'Great Western Downs Pastoral Society', subscription list opened, officers elected, and a first show of stock appointed to take place here in July, 1873," the newspaper correspondent reported.
"After a short interval, the assembled gentlemen went at it again, and formed a jockey club to be called the 'Barcoo Racing Club', elected their stewards and fixed a meeting for the day after the Pastoral Society's show next year."
The author said it was proof of what unity could accomplish even in a large and scattered district.
The following year the first show was held, at Blackall, and some years later local pastoralists voted to update the name to the Barcoo Pastoral Society.
With several thousand square miles of country being taken up in the district at the time, the two groups are examples of the way people came together for the welfare of everyone, and it's something they're doing again this year.
With a history nearly as long as the state of Queensland, the Barcoo Pastoral Society and Barcoo Amateur Race Club, two of the oldest pastoral societies and race clubs in Australia, are planning multiple events for the community, including a race day on April 15, a Back to Blackall Ball on April 28, and the annual show on May 5-6.
The show society is now putting out a call for supporters to help them collect photos, stories and treasured items from the past 150 years, from family photos to quotes from people sharing their memories.
The society is specifically looking for information on:
Contributors can contact Barcoo Pastoral Society secretary Holly Macdonald at barcoopastoral@outlook.com; or Barcoo Race Club secretary Jaimee-lee Prow at BARC.blackallraces@gmail.com
Submissions are needed by April 1.
