QUALITY Monto district breeding property Twin Creeks features a 20km double frontage to the Burnett River and has the added bonus of farm forestry.
Offered by Gary and Helen Irwin, the 4176 hectare (10,319 acre) is located 50km south east of Monto in the Yarrol district at the end of Twin Creeks Road.
The property is estimated to run about 600 breeders, which is said to be able to be increased with further development.
The country is mostly undulating with steeper slopes that roll from one hollow to another.
Twin Creeks is divided into nine main paddocks and four holding paddocks.
There is about 400ha of softwood scrub country that has been developed and planted with buffel, panic and wynn cassia.
About a further 400ha has been tordoned and there is a permit to manage native forest for about 3870ha.
The property also has two major creeks: Big Twin and Little Twin from which the property takes its name, as well as numerous gullies and hollows.
The main cattle yards and residence are located some 4km from the front gate.
The renovated two bedroom residence has a covered rear deck. Other improvements include a 27x12m six bay workshop, machinery shed and hay shed, vehicle shed and storage shed.
The cattle yards are equipped with a Leitchs CIA head bale, calf cradle and plunge dip. There is a second set of steel panels yards located further up the river as well as a bush hut.
In addition to good water holes in the river and creeks, there are 15 dams.
The Irwins are also involved in farm forestry with good stands of spotted gum and ironbark for mill logs and fencing timber. There are also exotic furniture timbers including tulip oak and crows ash.
Twin Creeks will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on March 31.
Contact Mark Simpson, 0418 792 647, Ray White Rural, Biloela.
