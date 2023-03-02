A decade ago butcher Adam Burke left the the rolling green hills of Ireland for the dusty plains of south-west Queensland, and he hasn't looked back since.
After trolling an online job site and discovering a gig at Queensland Country Meats butchery in Roma, Mr Burke decided he was ready for a tree change and jumped on a plane, before stepping out into the Aussie summer heat, which he said was quite a shock to the system.
"Just by chance I was having a look on these job websites and this ad for a butchering job in Australia came up," he said.
"I thought it was a bit unusual, so I checked it out and the next day Paul, my boss, set up a Skype interview.
"Anyway, he offered me the job and I was over here a few weeks later."
Originally from the city of Waterford, Mr Burke said he loved living in a rural area and enjoyed serving the familiar faces of Roma residents each day in the butcher shop.
"When I was talking to Paul on the Skype he was explaining to me about the place like it's a little town and I liked the idea of it because I've lived in cities all my life and I kind of had enough of that.
"I've slipped right into it here and I enjoy the country life, it's a bit more peaceful and calm."
Apart from slower pace of rural life, Mr Burke said he also enjoyed the tight-knit feeling of living in a smaller community.
"It's real close community here," he said,
"The business I'm in is good because it's a big thing here, cattle and livestock, so everyone loves talking to a butcher because majority of the people into farming.
"I've also made quite a lot of friends here and people know me, which is nice."
A Facebook post shared by Mr Burke's boss, congratulating him on a decade of service, was met with more than a hundred comments from locals thanking the retail manager for always going the extra mile and serving them with a smile.
Since moving to town, Mr Burke got married to his his wife Rene, a Roma local, bought a house and had two kids, two-and-a-half year old Paddy, and one year old Boycie.
Unsurprisingly, he said it was the best decision he could have made and that Roma was definitely home now.
