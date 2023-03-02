Queensland Country Life
Roma butcher celebrates ten years in town after moving from Ireland

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
March 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Roma butcher Adam Burke celebrated ten years in town last month after moving from Ireland in 2012. Picture: Clare Adcock

A decade ago butcher Adam Burke left the the rolling green hills of Ireland for the dusty plains of south-west Queensland, and he hasn't looked back since.

