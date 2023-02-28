Queensland Country Life
Negotiations continue on Central Queensland breeder country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 10:00am
Tinpot has an estimated carrying capacity of about 200-250 weaners or 150 breeders and progeny through to weaners. Photo - supplied.

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on Tinpot, a Central Queensland breeder property with an estimated carrying capacity of about 200-250 weaners or 150 breeders and progeny through to weaners.

