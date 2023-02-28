NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on Tinpot, a Central Queensland breeder property with an estimated carrying capacity of about 200-250 weaners or 150 breeders and progeny through to weaners.
Bidding reached $900,000 on the 1358 hectare (3356 acre) property at the Ray White Rural auction on Tuesday, after which post-auction negotiations began.
Described as ideally suited as a starter block or an additional grazing area, the freehold property has been a part of the Ariens family operations in the Diglum and Wooderson districts in Central Queensland for the past 37 years.
The country located south west of Calliope comprises of undulating hills, rising to steep slopes and ridges of the mountain range with narrow creek flats that meander through the valleys.
The open through to semi-open forest country supports a variety of native grasses and has predominantly ironbark, spotted gum and bloodwood timbers.
The fenced property is split into two main paddocks.
There is a set of permanent timber cattle yards with plunge dip situated on the dividing fence.
There is also a set of portable panel yards with a loading ramp positioned at the entrance to the paddock.
In addition to the six dams there is also a windmill, tank and trough in each paddock.
The average annual rainfall is recognised as 850mm (33 inches).
Tinpot has been used to grow out replacement heifers prior to their being returned to the main commercial breeding herd for joining. The country is described as equally suited to running a breeder herd.
The well located property is 150km from CQLX Gracemere Saleyards and between 100km and 165km from three meat work facilities.
The property has a good body of feed and is described as being ready for stock.
Contact Netty Wendt, 0421 488 579, Ray White Rural, Gracemere.
