Numbers tell the tale

SURVEYS come and surveys go.
Some are well worth their while and others not worth the paper on which they're printed.
Then there are some which are genuinely beneficial, producing usable information and offering a window to the future.
So it was when Speckle Park International dipped its toe in the survey pond at the end of 2022.
It was then they asked commercial producers a raft of probing questions, eager to hear their opinions on the breed and where it stood in relation to markets and bloodlines.
Officials, too, wanted a light to be cast on the aspirations of its assorted members and identify what buttons should be pushed to drive SPI further forward.
In short, they wanted to know the likes and dislikes of their producers/members.
"We wanted feedback in relation to Speckle Park infused cattle, their commercial application and how SPI can support producers and improve the service they provide," Naomi Hobson, Chair of the SPI Technical Sub-Committee, said.
"It was our first and an important survey to ensure that as a breed we are focussing on the commercial outcomes that Speckle Park are offering the beef industry.
"These outcomes are being proven and go towards demonstrating the longevity and increasing viability of Speckle Park cattle in the beef industry.
"The suvery results were very encouraging and responses were thorough.
"They have been reviewed thoroughly by the SPI board, and the Technical sub-commitee, and we have begun to implement strategies to act on the results."
Members rallied to the survey with more than 100 respondents, representing up to 19,000 head.
NSW held sway as the most interactive state with 36 per cent of respondents domiciled there, while Queensland (29pc) was next ahead of Victoria (19pc) and the remaining 16pc spread across Tasmania, Western Australia, South Australia and NZ.
Generally speaking the survey revealed producers unlocked "significant commercial value" by using registered purebred Speckle Park bulls and 70pc of respondents noted commercial cow/calf operations as their sole, or primary, operation type.
"Respondents were very clear about the benefits of Speckle Park-infused cattle," Ms Hobson said.
"Carcase attributes of the breed relating to meat quality, marbling and IMF, was the highest ranked, with hybrid vigour in commercial herds, increased dressing percentages, higher growth rates and easy doability of Speckle-infused cattle closely ranked after."
But as much as respondents had an eye on the present, they were looking ahead with equal gusto.
They asked for more data and insight. They were at pains to suggest marketing and growing the breed rested in access to more data and evidence comprising carcase results in the form of MSA grading and hoof and hook trials, feedlot trials, and case studies which showcased paddock performance for hybrid vigour.
"Respondents were very clear that they want more upstream data capture such as in-herd performance recording to assist in selection and downstream performance figures that highlight and showcase the commercial value of the breed eg. feedlot trails, carcass results, cross breeding performance, etcetera," Ms Hobson added.
Genomics also made the conversation with nearly 50pc of survey respondents utilising EBVs as a key selection tool alongside phenotype, temperament and scan data.
This has fuelled the notion as uptake of performance recording and the inclusion of phenotype data for Breedplan grows within the breed, utilisation of genomics will become a reality for Speckle Park and "an important step" to offer greater predictably to the commercial market, which could manifest itself in greater profitability.
Asked what might be the take out for SPI, Ms Hobson said one question was particularly noteworthy.
"More than 90pc of respondents noted that they had high confidence in the commercial relevance of Speckle Park," she said.
"Breeders that are currently utilising Speckle Park cattle understand the value drivers for profitability and continue using registered Speckle Park bulls in their operations.
"Our job as the technical sub-committee in support of the breed society, is to support our members to collect the evidence and showcase the results we are seeing in the paddock and over the hook."
The success of the 2022 survey may well be the start with officials intent on advancing processes to support commercial producers/ embers and being industry leaders, meaning a repeat could on the cards in future.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
