Annual ryegrass is now germinating in northern grain growing regions in the summer and researchers say it is becoming an ever bigger threat in Queensland.
The weed, that already costs Australian grain growers more than $90 million a year, is a potential disaster, according to Professor Bhagirath Chauhan from the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation.
"Annual ryegrass has mainly been a winter weed in the southern and western regions of Australia, but recently we have seen it in Queensland," he said.
"Not only is it germinating outside of the original winter window, but it is doing so in temperatures as high as 40 degrees and then growing to produce seeds in summer."
Professor Chauhan said annual ryegrass could spread quickly, often carried accidentally by vehicles or, in one case, by a hale bale which fell from a truck.
"One ryegrass plant can produce more than 40,000 seeds, which can grow into 40 or 50 plants per square metre.
"Weeds like ryegrass compete for nutrients, water, sunlight and space and can harbour insect pests that will attack a food crop.
"Adding to the problem is the weed's resistance to most herbicides.
Professor Chauhan said more research was needed.
"We need to study why this plant is growing outside of its normal window and why it's happening in Queensland and northern New South Wales," he said.
"We need to learn from the experience of the southern and western grain regions to ensure we don't get to the point where it's really difficult to manage."
