Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Northern dual-purpose peanut trial delivers promising results for future industry expansion

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
March 2 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surya Bhattarai, Richard Weston, Aaron Kiely and Dr Tieneke Trotter at one of the trial plots at Deneliza Downs, east of Emerald. Picture supplied by Tieneke Trotter

A northern dual-purpose peanut trial has delivered promising results for future expansion of the industry across Northern Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.