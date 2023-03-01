An abundance of well-finished prime cattle at Tuesday's Clermont prime and store sale were a boon to the processor demand, where an Alpha consignment of heavy bullocks returned $2228/head.
Rostron Grazing at Eulimbie, Alpha, also consigned a large run of heavy prime cows, weighing 620kg, with the lead pen making 285c/kg and $1770/head, while their bullocks topped at 347c/kg for 641kg.
Clermont agents had an increased yarding at Tuesday's fortnightly sale to just shy of 2000 head.
Hoch & Wilkinson agent Jake Passfield of Clermont, described the market as "very firm" but it had come back in some categories on the last fortnight's sale.
"We had buyers operating into the processor job into the north and into Rockhampton, Mackay and even down into Gympie and down into Inverell as well," Mr Passfield said.
"Our store job was very solid, with local producers cashing in on some quality lines of local cattle."
Local vendors Troy and Ann Kinnon of New Corry, Clermont sold Simmental cross heifers for a top of 452c/kg at 246kg and return $1113/head. Their steers sold to the Misfuds at Skyview Farming in Clermont, where they'll be grass finished as bullocks.
Mr Passfield said favourable seasonal conditions had created excellent feed in the region, which attracted grass finishers to secure light feeder steers on the day.
"Travelling through the Alpha and Clermont districts, you wouldn't see it any better, conditions wise," he said.
"Grass ground cover is just amazing at the moment and the quality of the cattle is reflected on that.
"Our fat cows were a big test of the market and holding up as strong as it did was a pretty good testament."
Looking ahead, Mr Passfield predicted numbers would tighten up and future sales would be dependent on the weather.
In the prime section, bullocks over 750kg reached 344c/kg to average 343c/kg, while heavy cows made to 290c/kg to average 280c/kg.
Steers 300-400kg made to 476c/kg to average 391c/kg, while steers 200-300kg made to 550c/kg to record an average of 471c/kg.
Heavy prime heifers made to 325c/kg to average 318c/kg, 400-500kg heifers made to 326c/kg and averaged 313c/kg, while 300-400kg heifers made to 370c/kg to average 336c/kg.
Weaner heifers made to 452c/kg to record an average of 408c/kg.
Other highlights included the Burnett family of Monteagle, Clermont, who sold Euro cross cows, weighing 593kg for 288c/kg to return $1709/head, while their bullocks reached 344c/kg for 637kg to realise $2193/head.
The Finger family of Hillview, Clermont consigned Simmental cross bullocks, weighing 665kg, for 341c/kg to make $2268/head.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
