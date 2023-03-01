Queensland Country Life
Clermont prime and store sale yarding increases as Alpha consignment sparks buzz among processors

By Ben Harden
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Hoch & Wilkinson agent Jack Ward with vendor Troy Kinnon, New Corry, Clermont, who sold Simmental cross steers, weighing 289kg, for a top of 518c/kg to make $1498/head. Picture supplied

An abundance of well-finished prime cattle at Tuesday's Clermont prime and store sale were a boon to the processor demand, where an Alpha consignment of heavy bullocks returned $2228/head.

