ISSUES facing those in the sheep and goat feedlot industries were on the agenda at a seminar in Toowoomba on Tuesday.
Producers from across the state gathered at the Toowoomba Tafe to hear from a variety of industry experts on a variety of topics such as feedlot design and approval processes, biosecurity and supply chain logistics.
Hosted by Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise, the event allowed producers the chance to take a deep dive on emerging industry opportunities as well as ways to help take their own operations to the next level.
Leading off the afternoon's speakers was Goondiwindi lamb consultant Lloyd Dunlop, who focused on performance data collection and flock analysis.
One point Mr Dunlop stressed was identifying non-performing animals in the flock, as those were more likely to impact profits in the long run.
"Eliminating the tail of your flock is one of the big keys to success," Mr Dunlop told the crowd.
"The best way of establishing which ones aren't performing is to refer to your normal distribution curve and act accordingly."
Read Also:
As well as trying top optimise profits, Mr Dunlop also touched on some of the latest developments in feedlot equipment as well as some of the secrets to success.
"One of the big things is eliminating lactic acidosis, if you can do that you will go a long way to being successful," he said.
"Another big factor is genetics, which was discussed in the morning session, because you need to ensure that only the right young sheep will do for your operation."
The afternoon continued with presentations from Sheep Soloutions' Geoff Duddy, Thomas Food International's national smallstock manager Paul Leonard and Victoria Hill Lamb's Stephen Schmidt among others.
The day then concluded with a social function where attendees were there given the chance to mingle and network.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.