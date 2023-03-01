The Australian cattle market has plenty of positives ahead according to Nutrient Ag Solutions agency, market & product specialist, Robert Herrmann.
Mr Herrmann said while the agricultural sector is experiencing volatility in most sectors, the beef outlook ahead is stable for producers.
"Our beef markets is being influenced by the decline and downsizing of the US cattle market, which is close to being finished," he said.
He said the US is sitting around 6.4 per cent short of beef and they will need to fill the gap, which in turn will have a positive effect on our market.
"A plus, is the 2019 COVID lock down impact on the red meat sector, due to China's lack of demand for restaurant and food outlet, which is about to about to revert back to pre-lockdown demand," he said.
Another influence is Brazil's recent detection of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, otherwise known as Mad Cow Disease, will have little impact as they are not as reliant on the export markets like Australia.
"As a percentage they have a higher herd than Australia, but have a less percentage of exports," he said.
"Australia is highly reliant on our export export market, so this reinforces the importance for us to maintain our biosecurity."
He said since the drought Australia is processing 105,000 bodies of beef each week through the abattoirs.
"As a result of our growing herd post drought, we will need to lift to 125,000 bodies," he said.
Mr Herrmann said that overall, he felt we would get processing to the level we need to be, but labour shortage is an on-going issue.
"We don't think our southern herd will grew any more, but our northern herd has room to move as these producers make progress with their genetic improvements."
Nutrien's senior account manager livestock based in Roma, Andrew Holt, said the local market is holding firm.
"We are seeing some fluctuations due to weight and quality, but overall the market is relatively stable.
He said Roma Saleyards was consistently yarding about 6500 head, which currently be absorbed under current conditions.
Mr Holt said the season within a 200 kilometre radius of Roma was exceptionally dry.
"Rain in the Maranoa is desperately needed within the next fortnight, to get some producers out of trouble," he said.
"Producers from Morven north to Julia Creek is having a magnificent season."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
