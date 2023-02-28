The gas industry contributed $9.3 billion to Queensland gross regional product last financial year, but it could also expand controversial 'fracking' and impair bore water in the years to come.
These pros and cons of the industry have been laid bare in the latest industry report from the state's independent gas industry body, the GasFields Commission Queensland.
One of the biggest claims to come from the report is that the controversial extraction method known as 'fracking' could become more widespread.
"As gas exploration and production activity expands into geological plays that are technologically more difficult to extract, it could be expected that hydraulic fracturing of wells will become more prevalent especially in the emerging areas across Queensland where tight gas and shale gas are being targeted," it says.
As of June 2021, 10pc of CSG wells drilled in Queensland were hydraulically fractured, while 5pc of petroleum wells drilled were hydraulically fractured.
The report found that 702 water bores are predicted to be impaired over the life of the CSG industry, of which 516 physically exist and are usable water bores, while 186 have now been decommissioned or proactively entered into 'make good agreements'. This is an addition of 109 bores compared to previously reported.
It also says 108 newly identified immediately affected area bores are likely to be impacted between 2021 and 2024, with 233 IAA bores previously identified previously.
A further 361 water bores are predicted to be impaired over the life of CSG industry - referred to as long-term affected area bores.
About 92pc of water bored predicted to be impacted are for stock and domestic purposes.
The report says housing shortages in the Surat Basin local government areas are being attributed to people such as non-resident solar farm construction workers and people moving to the regions due to higher cost of living in cities.
"Local communities have reported that this is making it difficult for local businesses to secure workers."
The non-resident population of the Surat Basin was estimated at 3625 persons at the end of June 2021.
There were 123 reports of incidents received by The Department of Environment and Science in FY21, with 21 enforcement actions undertaken by DES in FY21.
In FY21, there were 172 petroleum and gas enquiries and complaints, bringing the total petroleum and gas enquiries and complaints received over the last nine years to 2181.
During FY21, there were 37 notifications for failure to meet cementing objectives and 76 well integrity notifications which are a new requirement in the latest version of the construction and abandonment code of practice.
During FY21, leaks were detected on 12 of the 220 CSG wells inspected.
In FY21 the gas industry's direct contribution to Queensland gross regional product was $9.3 billion - about half that of the agriculture sector. LNGs export value hit $9.51 billion and backed more than 4200 direct jobs in the gas industry.
There was $3.51 billion spent by the gas industry on local goods, services, community contributions and government payments.
Compared to coal, petroleum royalties make up a smaller share of total royalties, representing about 10pc of the total royalties collected in Queensland - royalty revenue for the FY22 totalled $1.184 billion.
The report says there is "an ongoing demand for Queensland gas and the industry is forecast to expand into areas previously not exposed to gas development", including Galilee Basin, Adavale Basin, expansion of the Denison Trough (near Rolleston), southern end of the Northern Bowen Basin (between Blackwater and Banana); and in the Taroom Trough (between Moonie and Roma).
