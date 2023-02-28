Queensland Country Life
Home/News

GasFields Commission Queensland report: the good and bad news

By Brandon Long
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coal seam gas wells in the Western Downs region. Picture Google

The gas industry contributed $9.3 billion to Queensland gross regional product last financial year, but it could also expand controversial 'fracking' and impair bore water in the years to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.