The easy doing nature and mothering ability of the Droughtmaster has held high appeal for John and Donna Finger, with the breed having factored into their breeding program for close to 40 years.
The Fingers run their commercial breeding operation from Billabalong in the Arcadia Valley, in Rolleston, and on Malo, near Theodore, which they recently purchased. Before they bought these properties the Fingers were situated at Meadowbrook, near Dysart.
Mrs Finger said the country on both their current properties consists of improved brigalow with strong stands of buffel grass with legumes throughout.
"We've had 156mm of rain at Billabalong since January 1, but like a lot areas, we're in need of more rain to get through winter," she said.
We like the Highlands sale as the bulls are on par with any other sale, including the Droughtmaster National.- Donna Finger.
The Fingers separately run pure and crossbred Droughtmaster herds.
"In the crossbreeding program Charolais and Simmental bulls are put over Droughtmaster cows to get a heavier animal at a earlier age for entry into the backgrounder market," she said.
They look to sell backgrounder steers at between nine to 12 months-of-age at 300kg, while those that are kept on for the feeder market are sold at 300 to 400kg.
"The backgrounder market is the most economical avenue for us to sell through as we don't have enough room to take stock through to bullocks. Our surplus heifers also go to backgrounders."
They join their bulls year-round across both herds, and cull strictly on on temperament and structure.
"Our calving rate is at around 96 per cent."
To source high quality Droughtmaster genetics the Fingers have been purchasing from the Highlands Droughtmaster Bull Sale for more than 30 years.
"We like the Highlands sale as the bulls are on par with any of the other sales including the Droughtmaster National. It's a good sale for us to top up our numbers at, as you always lose bulls during the season."
At the 2022 Highlands sale the Fingers purchased two bulls.
"They've held up well. They've been joined with maiden heifers so we're waiting to see what their progeny are like.
"We'll be attending the 2023 sale, and we're looking forward to seeing this years offerings."
