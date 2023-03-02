Australian Campdrafting Association members have supported the launch of a petition questioning the current fee structure.
Facebook posts sharing the petition were posted to the Barcaldine Campdraft Association page earlier this week and had been shared more than 300 times with one supporter labelling it "a great step toward making campdrafting an affordable family bush sport again".
The petition was written and posted by ACA management councillor for the Western Queensland Zone, Tom Gleeson, who was the first juvenile member in 1973.
The open ACA judge and cattle donor stated in the petition that, "like many people", he was having difficulties in regards to the current membership fees and not being able to be accepted in to drafts.
My advice to those people is to utilise the correct channels to ensure their opinions are heard.- Rohan Marks, ACA president
In his petition, he raised concerns about the late membership fee charge, no day memberships and that more consultation with the membership base was needed regarding some of the major decisions.
The petition and feedback is expected to be used to put forward a motion at an ACA annual general meeting in Cloncurry on April 10 to "delete the late membership charge and reinstate day membership at an affordable rate in line with other associations and societies".
Mr Gleeson declined to comment when contacted by Queensland Country Life.
Australian Campdrafting Assocation's president Rohan Marks said he did not have any social media accounts, so was not privy to any petition or discussion that was happening on those platforms.
"However, in my capacity as ACA president, I am aware of the angst that sits amongst some people, current members or otherwise, over the lack of day membership and the cost of membership in general," he said.
"My advice to those people is to utilise the correct channels to ensure their opinions are heard, and relevant discussions are had at a management committee level."
Former National Campdraft Association president, and ACA councillor, Evan Acton, Millungera Station, Julia Creek said it was not their intention to isolate any member, irrespective of where they live.
That was why the annual general meetings were held at bigger events so members could attend and voice their concerns, he said.
The ACA annual general meeting on April 10 will coincide with the ACA finals held in Cloncurry from April 11 to 15.
The petition comes just a few weeks after the ACA management committee announced it would relocate its office to Toowoomba and sell the Roma complex.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.