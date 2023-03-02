Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Unrest within the Australian Campdrafting Association's membership ranks over increase in membership

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
March 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campdrafting file picture.

Australian Campdrafting Association members have supported the launch of a petition questioning the current fee structure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.