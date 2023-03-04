Chicago soft red winter wheat futures extended their downward trend through last week, with the March contract adding a loss of US58 cents a bushel for the week.
In Australian dollar terms, the weekly move was down $37 a tonne.
Fortunately, in the current Australian market environment, moves in Chicago wheat contracts are not being fully reflected in the prices bid to farmers locally.
The downward trend has, however, subdued volumes traded and prompted some buyers to take stock of their current positions.
Domestic prices traded sideways across the main commodities last week, except for canola, which was trading higher.
Longer-term buyer demand remains strong and the upcoming 2023 shipping schedule appears to be front of mind.
Sellers who have offered their grain for sale are being rewarded as buyers step up when the time is right to purchase their requirements for the shipping year.
International demand remains strong.
On the international trade front, last week the Egyptian government held a tender for the supply of wheat for April shipment.
The Egyptian General Authority for Supply Commodities reportedly purchased 240,000t of wheat at US$300/t cost and freight (delivered their ports) from Russian origin.
This trade price works back to an equivalent of $400/t FIS (Free in Store) WA and $380/t Track on the East Coast of Australia.
While it is highly unlikely that Australian wheat would be sold into this market, the values indicate the level of trade at what many commentators consider the lowest price point in the global wheat market.
The pricing level provides valuable price discovery for international wheat buyers.
The presence of 12 companies offering Russian grain in this tender also indicates a level of confidence in the ongoing export of grain from the Black Sea region through the so-called 'grain corridor'.
There has been some posturing regarding the deal negotiated by Russia and Ukraine with the United Nations, as it is due to expire in mid-March.
Given the high number of grain traders offering shipments to Egypt in April, it appears the market has confidence that the deal will continue.
Friday's Chicago Board of Trade trading session delivered a move of US30 cents a bushel lower after Chinese officials reportedly made public comments about the importance of the corridor and their support for its continued operation.
