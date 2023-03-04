Queensland Country Life
Townsville Helicopters launch Aviatrix Airways podcast

By Georgie Desailly
March 4 2023 - 1:00pm
Georgie Arnold promoting her new podcast Aviatrix Airways. Picture: 537 Media.

A new podcast aiming to tell the stories of those in the Australian aviation industry has taken flight, with Townsville helicopter pilot turned podcaster, Georgie Arnold, at its helm.

