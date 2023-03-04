Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Making the most of your 4000 weeks

By Ed Ross
Updated March 5 2023 - 10:10am, first published March 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed Ross, conversation starter.

On my way home from Sydney a few weeks ago I was waiting at the airport and found myself killing time in a bookstore. I had finished my last book on the flight down and it was time to jag my next read.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.