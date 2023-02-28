Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Angus Creedon to chair Beef Australia's 2024 Commercial Cattle Championship committee

By Newsroom
February 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef Australia has selected 12 agricultural industry professionals to form the 2024 Commercial Cattle Championship committee. Picture supplied by Beef Australia

Angus Creedon of StockCo Australia will be chair of the 2024 Beef Australia Commercial Cattle Championship committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.