Angus Creedon of StockCo Australia will be chair of the 2024 Beef Australia Commercial Cattle Championship committee.
He is one of 12 agricultural industry professionals in the group which also includes Mark Howard (Howard Livestock Services), Brian Hills (Hills Cattle Company), Alistair Corr (Rural Funds Management Limited), Joshua Heck (GDL Rural), Morty Wilson (Elders), Alex Dodson (Hourn & Bishop), Julian Laver (Nutrien Ag Solutions), Jason Bode (Department of Agriculture and Fisheries), Ryan Honour (Department of Agriculture and Fisheries), Steph Frankham (Central Queensland Livestock Exchange), and Claire MacTaggart (Beef Australia director).
The committee is responsible for developing and delivering the Beef 2024 Commercial Cattle Championship program of events.
Mr Creedon said he was looking forward to working with the committee to develop a program of events that all facets of the beef industry could enjoy.
"While in the initial planning stages, the committee has shared some new ideas to allow for all Beef 2024 attendees to get involved in the commercial cattle competition," Mr Creedon said.
"Whether you're a commercial or stud producer, work in agribusiness, or are a student interested in building a career in agriculture, we want to develop an initiative where anyone can understand and enjoy the process and outcome of the commercial cattle competition.
"The committee will also look to deliver a competition that commercial producers have come to know and expect, providing information and knowledge to better their business and ensure our industry remains productive and profitable."
Nominations for Beef Australia's 2024 Commercial Cattle Championship will open later this year via the Beef Australia website.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said the championship was a permanent fixture on the calendar.
"In 2021, Beef Australia's commercial championship saw over 1500 head of cattle pass through the CQLX complex with the Sale of Champions totalling over $3.6 million," Mr Irwin said.
"Historically, competition judges have comprehensive knowledge on current market specifications relevant to market drivers and production parameters.
"Beef 2024 will be no different, and commercial producers that take part in the competition will have the opportunity to gather valuable feedback on their stock and identify areas for improvement."
