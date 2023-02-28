Queensland Country Life
Home/News

2022 floods: 650 insurance policy holders denied claims due to exclusions

Updated February 28 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters seen in the southeastern Queensland town of Gympie. Picture by EPA/QFES

More than 650 insurance policy holders were denied flood claims relating to the floods that hit southeast Queensland and northern NSW early last year due to exclusions, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.