More than 650 insurance policy holders were denied flood claims relating to the floods that hit southeast Queensland and northern NSW early last year due to exclusions, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority says.
As of last week, a total of 2021 complaints had been registered with the non-government ombudsman in connection with the February and March 2022 floods - with 957 coming from Queensland.
Denial of claims because of policy exclusions or conditions accounted for one in three (33pc) complaints, while disputes over claim amount represented one in four complaints (26pc).
Disputes with insurers in the wake of the floods are the second largest 'significant event' since AFCA's inception in November 2018, behind the COVID pandemic.
The floods cost Queensland farmers about $254 million, the Inspector-General of Emergency Management's review found, with more than 2500 primary producers reporting a 30 per cent total production loss.
Progress has been made, with two-thirds of complaints (1328) closed - about three-quarters of which (74pc) were closed by agreement or in favour of complainants.
In the past year, flood-affected policyholders have secured nearly $13 million in compensation and refunds from insurers through the AFCA process, with more than $6 million going to Queenslanders.
However, AFCA chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke said they were still concerned by the volume of complaints that had been reaching them about delays by insurers.
"We understand that the scale of this event has put pressure on insurers but these sorts of complaints can often be avoided through good, regular communication with customers," Mr Locke said.
"We would also prefer to see insurers resolving many more complaints within their own dispute resolution process, rather than consumers having to take the extra step of coming to AFCA - prolonging the time they spend in limbo, unable to get on with their lives."
Delays in claim handling accounted for 37pc of the complaints.
About three-quarters of complaints (74pc) were in relation to home building insurance, followed by home contents (9pc) and landlord insurance (5pc).
An Insurance Council of Australia spokesperson said some claims were denied due to the policy holder's location.
"Because the flood hit some of the most flood-prone regions of the country, there were significant number of impacted properties whose owners were unable to obtain flood cover, although they may have had storm cover," the spokesperson said.
ICA says insurers received 240,000 claims totalling $5.76 billion and have paid out $4.25 billion (74pc) to customers so far in closed claims.
According to the council, the February-March 2022 flood was the costliest extreme weather event in Australian history and, according to a report by global reinsurer MunichRe, the second costliest insured event in the world in 2022.
It was also one of three declared 'insurance catastrophe events' that year, putting "significant pressure" on the systems insurers use to respond to customers, it says.
Claim times were impacted by issues such as a shortage of experts and labour and materials, as well as "complex" government recovery programs.
"... The industry will look closely at the issues that have been reported through the external AFCA process," the spokesperson said.
