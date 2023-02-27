Queensland Country Life
Home/News

The Great Australian Charity Cattle Drive launch receives outstanding response

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chairman of the Cattle Drive Working Group Bim Struss speaking at the launch event in Brisbane last Friday. Picture: Supplied

BeefBank has launched a new initiative which could see 1000 cattle travel along the Queensland stock route later this year, as a unique way of tackling the state's food insecurity issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.