BeefBank has launched a new initiative which could see 1000 cattle travel along the Queensland stock route later this year, as a unique way of tackling the state's food insecurity issues.
The Great Australian Charity Cattle Drive will see the herd of donated cattle driven for around 700km from Longreach to Roma, where they will be sold in a special charity auction.
The funds from the sale will be used by BeefBank to go towards their goal of providing 2.5 million plus beef-based meals, annually, for Queenslanders in need, which they produce in collaboration with FairShare and Foodbank.
The initiative was launched at an event in Brisbane last Friday, where 40 corporate, agribusiness, beef industry and food charity leaders heard from a number of speakers including Chairman of the Cattle Drive Working Group Bim Struss, Chairman of BeefBank Mr Andrew Rodgers and the event ambassador Senator Susan McDonald.
Mr Struss said the idea was sparked by a need to raise awareness around food insecurity and food inequity across the state, and that it received an outstanding response at Friday's launch event.
"I think everybody was very enlightened on what we are trying to do and why we're doing it," he said.
"It's certainly not the first time there's been a cattle drive, but I think this is probably the first one of this magnitude for charity.
"All the donations that we're going to end up with will go towards food insecurity.
"It's still a concept at this time and we're looking for commitment, which has been overwhelming so far."
The organisers are now seeking to engage with any business, corporation, community group or individual who may wish to donate to or contribute in some way to the fundraiser, and are also chasing expressions of interest fo those looking to participate in the cattle drive itself.
Mr Struss said it was important to note that the benefits of the initiative would be felt right across regional and rural Queensland, from improving the lives of those struggling to feed their families, to the bonus of bringing money into each general community along the drive.
"The food will go to all parts of Queensland, not just the streets of Brisbane," he said.
"It also goes to the likes of Cloncurry, Morven, Bollon, up and down the coast, so it's for genuine food insecurity.
"FairShare and Foodbank prepare high quality, high protein, nutritious beef-based meals for those who really need it."
Event coordinator Roger Desailly said there were a number of other activities planned in addition to the cattle drive and auction itself.
"The event is designed to be a unique beef industry and agribusiness sector multi-level contribution and very practical fundraising initiative - that will improve the lives of tens of thousands of Queenslanders who are struggling to access quality, nutritious food," he said.
"It will also raise awareness of food inequity and food insecurity issues, especially in remote and regional Queensland, engage with and promote the wider beef industry as a supporter of charities helping people in need, and plans to showcase our unique outback lifestyle, tourism experiences and scenery along the route though a media campaign and the making of a documentary."
Other producers will also have the opportunity to donate cattle to the sale, without participating in the drive itself.
