Local and global prices diverge on bearish crop

Grain markets became interesting last week as domestic and global inputs moved in opposing directions.
International wheat and corn markets tumbled as attention moves into the new crop months and how this will impact global grain supplies.
Traders lost patience with the big premiums for old crop following months of sluggish US corn and wheat exports.
It was the release of bearish new crop inputs that appeared to trigger last week's washout in futures markets, with the release of preliminary new crop estimates that flagged surging corn stocks.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its initial 2023/24 planting and production estimates, which showed farmers are expected to significantly lift plantings at current prices.
It said US wheat plantings would climb by 11 per cent - with corn plantings tipped to increase by 3pc.
US corn production was forecast to increase by 34 million tonnes to a record large 383 million tonnes, while wheat production would increase by 14pc to 51.4 million tonnes.
US wheat futures plunged 7pc for the week on the bearish inputs, with corn also experiencing sharp declines.
Russia's ongoing dominance of global wheat tenders also weighed on the sharp sell-off in global markets.
East Coast grain markets largely ignored the sharp declines in global grain prices as traders chased supplies against domestic and export sales.
Southern Queensland and northern New South Wales sorghum bids jumped $20-25 a tonne on exporter short covering.
Sorghum was up to $450/t delivered into Brisbane on Friday, with similar gains seen into Newcastle.
Eastern wheat markets were also generally stronger, despite the sharp declines in US and European futures markets.
Grain buyers are working hard to get farmers to sell grain to support the busy export programs following last year's record largest exports.
Recent hot, dry weather is also a feature as farmers ponder increased chances of a drier and hotter winter crop grain season this year.
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said last week that Australia was in for a drier and warmer than usual autumn, raising concerns about the timeliness of plantings rains.
In its latest Climate Outlook statement for March to June, the Bureau said eastern Australia's cropping areas may only see 60 to 80pc of the normal rainfall, while temperatures are expected to be above average.
