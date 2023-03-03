Innovative show ideas nominated for top award

This year's Queensland Ag Shows Awards have highlighted some major innovations that either lifted spectators, brought financial gains or introduced new exhibitors.
Fifteen nominations were received for the best innovation with the winner to be named at a dinner in Brisbane on March 18.
The nominations for the Best Innovation in a Local Event Award are:
In 2017 the show introduced an all abilities section and classes for people with an intellectual, physical, sensory, cognitive or psychosocial disability acquired through illness, accident or the ageing process.
In addition, with the support of trade stall holders and the Showmens Guild, the show hosts sensory hours to improve accessibility for all with reduced gate entry prices.
Hundreds of patrons choose to access this experience and all come out feeling positive and expressing their delight in the activity.
The value of the show's work in this area was seen when Riley Beazley, a student at ASHS who is blind, competed in the goat section as well as lead a goat in the grand parade.
In 2022 the society introduced an Inclusion and All Abilities Atherton Show Ambassador to work in partnership with the existing Showgirl and Rural Ambassador.
Around 1000 people got a taste of the Boonah district's top attractions and agriculture producers in a virtual reality experience in 2021.
Three immersive experiences of the district's attractions were displayed on 30 headpieces on show day.
The aim of project was to educate visitors about the many primary producers, businesses and attractions in the district and was the brain child of Beth Hern and the Boonah Show Society, in partnership with the Boonah Chamber of Commerce, using a $20,000 grant.
The feedback was so positive that it will return again this year.
The camera and big screen purchased for the VR experience will also be used to live stream various parts of the show back to the dining hall.
Brookfield Show challenged its marketing spend by enlisting research around which approach delivered the best cost for money when it came to selling tickets online.
The society used SafeTicket, a measurement system on its marketing campaign, to create unique URLs for each media advertisement, allowing it to understand the source of ticket sales.
Of the paid media the Facebook posts proved the most cost effective and the society intends to redirect its spend to other avenues in 2023 that will save more than $6000 or 65 per cent of the previous spend and maximise results.
Taste Paradise Farm was created in 2022 to demonstrate the link between "paddock to plate".
In 2021 the AG-Venture (sustainable agriculture and cover crop display) was created in the disused prime cattle yards and in 2022 the exhibit was transformed into an interactive display with local food producers and businesses demonstrating their produce directly with consumers.
Ingredients from products being marketed in the pavilion were linked to the Taste Paradise Farm display so people could get an up-close view of how the agricultural ingredients look, smell, feel and taste.
One of the more unusual displays which raised a lot of interest was edible insects.
Also on display to promote sustainable agriculture were fallow crops, a worm farm, beehives, backyard chickens and information regarding food waste.
Sponsorship and backing from large brands meant the costs to the show society were minimal.
More than 200 people turned out to celebrate 40 years of the Esk Show Society Show Ball in 2022.
While there was live music, gourmet drinks and dinner, it was the invitation to past showgirl winners, from 1982 to 2021, to attend the celebrations and reminisce that was a major highlight.
The past showgirls were given a special recognition during the event.
The night was about more than just winning, it was also about building friendships and gaining valuable life experiences.
It's only been in the pipeline for a few months but already the Fraser Coast's Future Gen has attracted the interest from around 18 local youth members.
The program is aimed to attract 13 to 18 year olds to get involved in the show movement.
The participants gain experience from stewarding to setting up and preparing schedules, run the Young Farmers Challenge, have the chance to travel to other shows and learn the theory in subjects.
A novice and junior poultry show at Gatton helped to significantly increase entries in the main competition at the show the following month.
New exhibitors and children were given the opportunity to exhibit their poultry for the first time in a supportive environment.
The judges provided constructive criticism to the exhibitors and the learnings were put into action with a Young Judges Competition.
While judging took place, there was a full day workshop focusing on exhibition poultry and preparing poultry for show.
Many of the participants were inspired to continue exhibiting their birds.
Gin Gin has become well known for its successful Show Ball, and even with a tight turn around due to vaccination mandate changes and wet weather, it didn't disappoint in 2022.
The event sees the announcement of the showgirl, junior showgirl and rural ambassador competitions but is also an annual highlight in our community's social calendar.
New online ticketing helped streamline the process on the day and gather data for registration purposes.
Around 180 people in attendance and a record number of junior showgirl entrants made it a major success.
For 20 years the Malanda Show's Beef Cattle Handling and Judging School has been a major draw card with up to 120 participants in attendance.
School students from across the region are invited to participate in the three-day educational camp with participants from as far south as Townsville and across to Charters Towers among those registered.
The Malanda Showgrounds is a hive of activity across the weekend with the students eager to learn all they can about the beef cattle industry in the short timeframe offered.
While Mundubbera is famous for its citrus production, it was chickens that were the talking point in 2022.
A trip to the Sydney Royal Easter Show inspired local members when they witnessed the crowd education of poultry washing, live judging and to be welcomed and embraced in the specific section made it interesting and inviting to mere novices.
The Mundubbera poultry shed was a small 20m by 10m old, unloved building in the back corner of the showgrounds which struggled to get any attention.
But it was transformed with children from three to 13 given the opportunity to enter their poultry pet into the show.
The steward reported that the competition alone increased their rate of crowd visitation, with the poultry pavilion being steadily packed with visitors consistently throughout the day.
For the first time ever, judges were struggling for space due to the crowd wanting to watch and admire how and what they were look for and members of the public actually attended the prize ceremony - another first for several years.
The Quilpie Show may not have gone ahead in 2022 but it couldn't stop the annual show scarecrow competition from powering on.
The 2020 competition went ahead with a 'virtual show' and the momentum continued in 2022 with more than 22 registered scarecrows.
President Dannielle Stevenson commented that "the feedback received from tourists and anyone visiting was that they hadn't seen anything like it before, it brought to light how unique the competition was".
Soiree at the Show debuted at the Toowoomba Royal Show in 2022, with a focus on connecting rural women over a networking long lunch.
It was aimed at enticing women who may not normally be show patrons and allow rural women to connect without the pressure of competition.
The sold-out event saw women, and two men, mingle and mix in a beautifully decorated lounge and event space with guest speakers and raffles, and gift bags too.
Springsure returned to its pastoralist roots with beef carcase and goat competitions in 2022.
It was the meat and dairy goats that was unique and inaugural to Springsure and also the country as the first open meat goat show in Australia.
Entrants came from throughout Queensland with the 21 producers presenting 188 goats - exceeding Ekka levels.
Local and regional graziers also had the opportunity to learn about the goat industry with 14 expert guest speakers giving presentations over the two-day event.
The Sunshine Coast ring announcers swapped clipboards for a digital system in 2021.
Gone were the days of having to run an urgent message out to the announcer or race to save their precious folder of documents from flying away.
TRELLO, a web-based collaboration tool, was an electronic list making board which displayed a row of post-it notes on different pages and easily moved or labelled or sent reminders about.
The working board was progressively compiled during the year, taking the pressure off the last minute rush.
It gave all three announcers information pertinent to their areas and one focal point for information.
It also meant that should something go wrong with an announcer, whoever stepped into the role would have instant access to all the necessary information in a clear, logical, manageable format.
Warwick decided to use its sizeable rodeo selling point to offer the Ultimate Warwick Rodeo Experience.
Guests were treated to a western themed marquee, prime views, three course dinner and wine and beer.
The private grandstand also featured a mechanical bull and roping dummies to try their skills having already met some mini bull riders and barrel racers on arrival.
Through the evening they met competitor, pick up men and rodeo clowns and even visited the chutes.
Eighteen French businessmen were in attendance and said it was one of the best experiences they had.
It was a profitable experience for the society who may look to reconstruct chutes to include corporate boxes and a viewing platform in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.