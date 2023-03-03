Queensland Country Life
Queensland Ag Shows 2023 Best Innovation in a Local Event Award nominations revealed

Lucy Kinbacher
Lucy Kinbacher
March 4 2023 - 7:30am
Innovative show ideas nominated for top award

This year's Queensland Ag Shows Awards have highlighted some major innovations that either lifted spectators, brought financial gains or introduced new exhibitors.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

