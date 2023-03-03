Calliope locals Bev and Ron Mitchell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last month, with Mrs Mitchell becoming the sixth member of her family to hit a half-century of marriage.
Together, Bev and her five sisters have racked up a total of 372 years of marriage experience between them.
Preceding the Mitchell's were Val and Max Jensen, Tannum Sands, married 57 years, Beryl and Keith Wex, Benaraby, 62 years, Irene and Noel Wex, Gladstone, 64 years, Betty and Des Donohoe, Bundaberg, 69 years, and Kathy and Kevin Groves, Gympie, 70 years.
Ron and Bev were married by the same minister as each of her siblings, tying the knot on the 20th of January 1973, at the Church of England in Gladstone.
Growing up on a dairy farm at Ubobo in the Boyne Valley region, the Hammond sisters now live across the Central Queensland and Wide Bay regions, but all came together to celebrate the couple's milestone at the Benaraby Hall.
The couple met at a dance in the Boyne Valley, an activity they still partake in, and Mrs Mitchell said it was her husband's dancefloor skills which originally sparked her interest.
"We grew up at Ubobo as our parents were dairy farmers in the Valley at that time, and their parents also lived in the Valley," Mrs Mitchell said.
"Ron and I still have grazing properties at Ubobo.
"We met at a dance in the Boyne Valley and we still go dancing regularly."
Mrs Mitchell's brother Rodney and his wife Glenda have also been married for 25 years, and her sister Elaine has sadly passed away.
