Bev and Ron Mitchell's 50th wedding anniversary the sixth half-century for their family

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
March 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Ron and Bev Mitchell, Val and Max Jensen, Beryl and Keith Wex, Irene and Noel Wex, Betty and Des Donohoe, and Kathy and Kevin Groves. Pictures: supplied by Bev Mitchell

Calliope locals Bev and Ron Mitchell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last month, with Mrs Mitchell becoming the sixth member of her family to hit a half-century of marriage.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

