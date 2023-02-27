How to elevate your backyard pool experience in the summer

Some creative additions can enhance your backyard pool. Picture by Shutterstock

Summers are now hotter than usual, making it unbearable for most people. With that said, summer can be fun if you've got a backyard pool in the comfort of your home. This useful amenity allows you to take a cool dive while you hang out with your friends and family. This is especially so as the warm weather and clear water ignite your desire to swim and unwind in the hot summer months.

With this in mind, a backyard pool is a worthy investment. It's also a family-friendly asset because it allows you to create memories with your loved ones. But after some time using your backyard pool, it may, over time, start to feel uninspiring. When this happens, you'll need to find creative ways to enhance your backyard pool experience. This article lets you in on six tips to elevate your backyard pool experience and have the best summer possible.

1. Add pool lighting fixtures

Adding pool lighting fixtures is one way to take the backyard pool experience to another level. You can install these lights on your pool sides to give your backyard a beautiful impression. You can decorate your pool using bright LED lights in different colours.

With pool lighting fixtures, your backyard can have an inviting atmosphere. You can idly swim at night or relax on the best pool floats on the market. The cosy ambience can make hanging out in your pool the perfect way to end your day.

If you want to change your backyard pool into a centre of attraction, installing outdoor pool lighting fixtures is an easy solution. You can set them up depending on your preferred mood or change them to match the theme of an event or a party.

2. Invest in an automatic cleaning system

Keeping your pool clean is one way of elevating your backyard pool experience. Investing in an automatic cleaning system is the best way to do this. This will help ensure your pool is always beautiful, clean, and clear without your active participation in cleaning it. Your frequency of using your backyard pool should determine how often you should clean it.

Thanks to advanced technology, you can now use robotic cleaners, suction cleaners, and in-floor cleaning systems to clean your pool. With such innovations, cleaning your backyard pool is smooth and easy. After buying an automatic cleaning system, all you need to do is set it to clean the pool at certain intervals and at a specific time of day.

3. Install water features

Water features can positively impact your backyard pool experience by making your pool luxurious and appealing. You can install water features that are unique from the ones installed at your neighbour's place. Some of the best options you can get for your backyard pool include the following:

Waterwalls or waterfalls

Lazy rivers

Grottoes

Bubblers

Sheer decent

Rain curtains

Deck jets

Fountains

These features offer your backyard pool area a calm atmosphere suitable for relaxing after a hectic day. Remember that water features can also be a source of entertainment to your visitors since they're a visual focal point of your pool. Besides, they come in various sizes and shapes. So, whatever you choose depends on your budget and taste.

With that in mind, it's best always to take your time and choose the best that suits your backyard pool. No matter how small your backyard pool looks. You can always find a water feature that compliments it best.

4. Install automatic pool covers

You can also elevate your backyard pool experience by installing automatic pool covers. Installing a pool cover to your backyard pool offers several benefits, including:

Keeping your pool warm and clean

Keeping away debris, dirt, and leaves that can contaminate your water

Your backyard pool guarantees you easy access to all the fun, relaxation, and exercise you need. To enjoy all these whenever you like, you must make sure your pool is well maintained by installing automatic pool covers. Pool covers are usually manufactured from various materials and come in many colours, sizes, and shapes.

You can buy a pool cover with complex patterns or prints, which can be costlier. Alternatively, you can opt for a rudimentary cover that's solid-coloured and cheaper. Whatever your preference is, a pool cover can keep your backyard pool clean, safe, and ready for your family and guests.

5. Set up an entertainment area

Apart from using your backyard for a pool, you can also use it as an entertainment spot. Some other uses of your backyard include the following:

Grilling area

Outdoor dining area

Lounge area

Complimenting your pool with such areas can elevate your backyard pool experience. You may install a dining table and a few comfortable chairs to set up an entertainment area where you can host some of your guests.

As entertainment areas are more fun with music and gaming, you can go ahead and install storage for games and toys as well as set up a space that can be turned into a dance floor when the mood strikes. Set up this area in your backyard if you usually host many visitors during the weekend. It can be a great setting for making memorable experiences.

6. Add a hedge for added privacy

If you've situated your backyard pool near your neighbours, then your privacy is a concern. You can protect your privacy by investing in attractive, stylish fences that you can get in various designs. Another option many homeowners go for is woven wicker panels because of their natural and admirable vibe.

But you can also hedge your backyard pool by planting thick plants along your boundary. This can give your backyard pool not only privacy but also a beautiful look.

Takeaway