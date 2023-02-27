Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Silent hydraulic cattle crush worth the investment for Colinton graziers

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
February 27 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale and Stacey Jones have invested in a new, quieter cattle crush. Pictures by Brandon Long

Graziers Dale and Stacey Jones have only been at their Somerset Region property for four years, but they've already invested plenty of time and money into animal welfare improvements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.