Graziers Dale and Stacey Jones have only been at their Somerset Region property for four years, but they've already invested plenty of time and money into animal welfare improvements.
One of their best investments has been the recent installation of a hydraulic cattle crush.
The pair, who run commercial cattle and a Speckle Park stud at their 1400ha Colinton farm, said replacing the manual crush which came with the property with a much quieter and more secure hydraulic setup made for happier, more productive cows.
"As they walk through they just pop their head out and it all closes quietly, whereas when you're pulling the levers and it's slamming [on a manual crush], it stirs up the next one in line," Mrs Jones said.
Mrs Jones said the new equipment had also improved safety for workers and visiting AI technicians.
"The hydraulics have been working really well for the breeding program," Mrs Jones said.
"Even when we did the last flush program, the technician was commenting on how safe it was for him to use.
"He's used plenty where he's felt something can kick out over the top or cause some sort of damage. To hear from someone like that who gets exposed to everyone else's gear - that was good."
Mr Jones said it was also easier, quicker and more accurate for the workers to process cattle, saving on labour.
"You can work off the control panel off the gates, or if you're by yourself, you can wear a lanyard with remote on it and you can operate everything from out the back yards from 30 metres away," Mr Jones said.
"You're not having to have someone run up and open gates or, you know, run them all together, then draft them again. You can easily do that with one or two people."
The Silencer hydraulic setup directs large volumes of oil at low pressure to ensure smooth motion of the moving parts, while high density polyethylene material covering the 130 contact points on the squeeze panels helps reduce noise.
The drop bars and drop pan latches have no steel-on-steel contact points, virtually eliminating the steel-on-steel banging and clattering.
Unlike some other crushes, the Jones's machine features an independent upper and lower squeeze.
The lower squeeze is set narrow - about the width of a cattle track - meaning the animal has to place its feet steadily to maintain balance which also prevents it from rushing into the crush.
Two squeezes also provide both head and body control, preventing the animal from thrashing or dropping to its knees.
It also has black louvres on the sides of the crush which prevent people from being seen in the animal's flight zone, creating a smooth steady flow of cattle.
To improve the flow of cattle, the producers also extended the race way from six metres to 15m.
The pair has a long history in commercial cattle, running their own herds prior to getting married and running Ultra Black and Brangus cows together across 200ha at Toogoolawah.
Eventually outgrowing the place, Mr Jones decided to make a real go of it and left his job 12 years ago to focus on cattle fulltime.
Scouting for a new base, they came upon the Colinton property and it was there they established Ivery Downs Speckle Park - a tribute to their daughters Avery, 9, and Ivy, 4.
They're now making a living selling commercial cattle, mostly on AuctionsPlus, and stud genetics - though they haven't sold any live stud cattle yet.
"We haven't had anything to sell because we're relatively new in the Speckle game. Last year's the first decent number of calves that we've had born on property," Mrs Jones said.
But that's all about to change as they start their next big project - a 20m x 24m shed with a sale ring to host multi vendor sales.
"On a farm, you can never have enough sheds," Ms Jones said.
The shed will be fully enclosed with roller doors on both sides to reduce acoustic stress on cattle and will feature a wash bay for prepping prior to sales.
"It might get to the stage where we'll continue to run the multi vendor sale each year but then have a separate one for our cattle," Mrs Jones said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
