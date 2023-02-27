PRICES for weaner steers and heifers eased slightly at Monday's Woodford cattle sale.
A total of 187 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions' Woodford cattle sale on Monday and agents remarked that all buyers were in operation but operating with reduced rates.
Highlighting the offering of steers was a draft of Blonde d'Aquitaine weaner steers offered by Donna Magnay, Neurum, which sold for $1430 a head, while Cheryl Gaedtke, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1270/hd.
Also turning heads in the section was a draft of young Brangus weaner steers offered by B.Sippel, Toogoolawah which sold for $1290, Col and Tricia Heathwood, Kingscrub, who sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1110 and Nicholas Murray, Mt Delaney, who sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $790.
In the female sections of the sale, Duggan and Stock, Hunchy, sold Braford cows for $1600 and $1540, while Anthony Chesterton and Christine Casey, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1770 and $1440 as well as a bull for $1850.
