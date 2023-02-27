Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act PSPA at Banana, south west of Rockhampton, due to a chemical spill.
A truck carrying a toxic substance crashed on the Dawson Highway near Belldeen Greycliffe Road shortly before midday on Monday.
Motorists are advised to avoid Dawson Highway, with the exclusion zone also encompassing Belldeen Greycliffe Road, Orange Creek Road and Orange Creek School Bus Road.
Road diversions are being put in place but clean-up efforts are expected to go overnight and into Tuesday.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on Monday morning just after 11.30am.
Paramedics arrived on scene at 11.52am and Fire and Emergency crews were also tasked to the scene because the man was encapsulated inside the truck.
The RACQ CapRescue 300 helicopter was tasked to the scene.
The Rescue300 onboard medical crew further stabilised the patient, a man, suffering from suspected head and arm injuries.
He was transported by RACQ CapRescue to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition for further assessment and treatment.
Police have set up an exclusion zone around the incident and the Dawson Highway between Banana and Biloela remains closed till further notice.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area, as no diversions are in place.
