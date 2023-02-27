Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Toowoomba cattle sale yarding reaches 394 head

February 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 394 head were yarded for Monday's sale. Picture: File

The supply of stock at the Toowoomba cattle sale increased to 394 head over the scales plus 114 head sold at open auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.