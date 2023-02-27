Burrandowan is famous for its annual Picnic Races but it also features prominently on the campdraft calendar of events.
As one of the older recognised committees, established in 1935 at the Chahpingah Reserve, today the three day campdraft attracts large nominations from competitors keen to dust off their saddles early in the year.
The program featured two Winning Edge Custom made trophy saddles that were kindly donated by Ken Read to the winners of the two novice campdrafts.
Well known campdrafter, John Mulcahy, Stratton Stockhorses, Roma claimed a double at the Burrandowan Campdraft held last weekend, taking out the Ray White Restricted Open riding Stratton Gest a Charlotte and the Winning Edge Custom Saddlery Novice riding Thistle Stud Model.
Mr Mulcahy regularly appears in the campdraft results and is one of Queensland's most highly decorated riders.
Local competitor, cattle steward and committee member, Jack Fairbairn was popular taking out the Graham Hugh Downes Memorial Campdraft riding Marina, on behalf of his mother Cath Fairbairn, with an aggregate score of 180 points, just one point ahead of Bruce Knight (Pete) and Malcolm Ryan (Ryan's Combat).
Tony Kucks riding Cinders were victorious in the Burnett Livestock Maiden with an aggregate score of 179 points, just one point ahead of Craig Sheppard (Silver Coin). Three competitors shared equal third place with 177 points including Toni Fallon (Woolerina Cocktail), Stuart Frame (Mallanganee Minnie) and Craig Radke (Conclude).
The Burnett Livestock & Burnett Water Maiden for Maiden was taken out by Auburn lady, Annie Wieden riding Kellypark Cowboy with 177 points after the final round, three points clear of runner up Charlie Bradley (Beattle). The Kellco Livestock Agents Open was run over two rounds and a final and saw Craig Sheppard riding Donrica Miss Dior decorated the winner with 269 points.
The Gums competitor Marnie Clarke riding Mojo claimed the Ken Mills Juvenile, with a combined score of 181 points after being forced to run off the event with Abbie-Jane Lord (Big Boss) who finished just one point behind after the decider.
From a field of 24 competitors, Jayme Sommerfield riding Catwoman scored 81 points to win the CN Jacobs Junior campdraft, and held a three point lead ahead of Shari Wilkinson (Hilton).
Judges for the event included David Tattum, Wade Clarke, Dave Reiter and cattle kindly donated by the Campbell Family, Farbairn Family, Moloney Families, Hoare Family and Black Family.
The Cooyar Show Campdraft was also run over the weekend and saw Paul Dehnert riding Royalle Decadence take out the open.
The Cooyar Campdraft committee recognised the contribution of two life members in December.
Graham Barron and Keith Duncombe along with their wives Rita Barron and Sandra Duncombe have been active members of both the Cooyar Agricultural Society and the Cooyar Campdraft Society for many years and were honoured with naming rights to the areas they have worked in for many years - the Graham Barron camp gate and Keith Duncombe Yards.
Campdraft action continues this weekend with the Dirranbandi Show, Boonah Twilight, Allora Downs Polo Campdraft, Bell Show and the Millmerran Show all hosting events.
