Cattle buyers spend up big for quality

Listings fell slightly this week in the AuctionsPlus commercial cattle sales, with 12,141 head - down 12 per cent from last week.
Results were mixed and heavily influenced by breed and genetics.
Buyers continue to be willing to pay big money for the right article, while standing out in a highly selective marketplace is becoming more difficult.
Steer numbers were back 31pc this week while most other categories were steady week-on-week.
PTIC heifers continue to hit the market in large numbers as they regained the price advantage over PTIC cows this week.
Light steers averaged $1052/head across 171 head offered. Steers weighing 200-280kg offered 594 head which averaged $1241/head - down $33 from last week for a 68pc clearance rate.
From Euroa, Victoria, a line of 15 Poll Hereford steers aged 9-10 months old and averaging 248kg lwt returned $1300/head, or 525c/kg lwt.
Listings of 280-330kg steers increased to 973 head which averaged $1452/head - up $38 on last week for a 71pc clearance rate.
From Crows Nest, Southern Queensland, a line of 36 Charolais/Charbray steers aged 12-16 months old and averaging 312kg lwt returned $1340/head, or 430c/kg lwt.
A smaller offering of 651 steers weighing 330-400kg averaged $1523/head - down $38 for a 51pc clearance rate.
From Tenterfield, NSW, a line of 11 Shorthorn steers aged 15-18 months old and averaging 385kg lwt returned $1440/head - $90 over the reserve price.
Heavy steer listings fell this week to 932 head and averaged $2196/head, heavily influence by breed and genetics.
From Cecil Plains, Southern Queensland, three even lines of 78 F1 Wagyu/Angus steers aged 12-18 months old and averaging 405-417kg lwt returned between $2800/head and $2845/head.
Heifer listings were firm this week with strong clearance rates achieved for the lighter lines. Light heifers averaged $760/head across 209 head.
The 200-280kg heifer category registered 769 head this week and averaged $1194/head - rising $75 on last week for a 73pc clearance rate.
From Bingara, NSW, a line of 108 Angus heifers aged 7-9 months old and averaging 274kg lwt returned $1480/head, or 540c/kg lwt.
Listings of 280-330kg heifers doubled from last week and were met with strong demand as the 998 head averaged $1216/head - falling $24 and registering a 73pc clearance rate.
From Gurley, NSW, a line of 40 Angus heifers aged 5-8 months old and averaging 314kg lwt returned $1375/head, or 438c/kg lwt.
Listings of 330-400kg heifers were back this week, with the 825 head averaging $1352/head - down $63 from last week.
From Kingston, SA, a line of 26 Watervalley Blacks heifers aged 12-18 months old and averaging 346kg lwt returned $1240/head.
Heavy heifers averaged $1656/head or 380c/kg lwt across the 566 head.
From Jingellic, NSW, a line of 21 Angus heifers aged 29-30 months old and averaging 452kg lwt returned $1670/head, or 370c/kg lwt.
Breeding stock numbers were firm this week with a small decrease in PTIC heifer listings balanced out by increased PTIC cows.
Results were mixed and prices ranged significantly as buyers were selective on quality.
A total of 2100 PTIC heifers averaged $2,337/head for a 38pc clearance rate.
Post-sale negotiations are expected to lift clearance as agents and buyers find a middle ground in the current market.
From Yarck, Victoria, two even lines of 30 Angus PTIC heifers aged 30-31 months old and averaging 550kg lwt returned $3420 and $3440/head. The heifers were pregnancy tested in calf to Angus bulls and accompanied by a veterinary certificate.
Increased listings of 1179 head of PTIC cows weighed down on prices, averaging $2292/head - down $49 from last week for a 54pc clearance rate.
From Biloela, Queensland, a line of 44 Santa Gertrudis PTIC cows aged three-five years old and averaging 541kg lwt returned $2260/head. The cows were pregnancy tested in calf to Angus bulls and accompanied by a veterinary certificate.
From Chatsbury, NSW, a line of 21 Angus station mated cows with 21 calves at foot returned $3120/head.
The cows were rising three-year-old, joined to Angus bulls and averaged 521kg lwt. The calves sired by Angus bulls were three to five months old and averaged 180kg lwt.
AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb listings lifted on last week, with 94,997 head offered across this week's sales - up 19pc on last week, and down 30pc on the corresponding week in 2022.
Lamb listings remained relatively low compared to previous weeks with 37,126 head offered, while higher overall listings were driven by non-station mated ewes.
The higher offering saw mixed prices and clearance rates across both sheep and lamb categories.
Overall clearance rates improved on last week as vendors and agents adjust reserves to meet the market.
Listings of crossbred lambs remained steady with 15,839 head offered.
Prices ranged widely from $62-$149 and averaged $116/head, reaching a 90pc clearance rate.
From Euroa, Victoria, a line of 230 White Suffolk/Merino Jun '22 mixed sex lambs weighing 42kg lwt returned $140/head, or 330c/kg lwt.
Merino wether lambs registered a 66pc increase in listings to 9296 head this week which applied some downward pressure on prices, ranging from $45-$115 and averaging $79/head - down $11 from last week for a 69pc clearance rate, up from 50pc at the immediate close of auctions.
From Collie, NSW, a line of 445 Merino Aug '22-drop store wether lambs weighing 37kg lwt returned $82/head, or 220c/kg lwt.
Listings of first cross ewe lambs eased 19pc this week, with 5360 head averaging $142/head - down $52 from last week for a clearance rate of 43pc by Thursday.
The increased clearance rate on last week coupled with the lower average price indicates an adjustment to vendors reserve expectations.
From Ganmain, NSW, a line of 291 Border Leicester/Merino May/Jun '22-drop ewe lambs weighing 34kg lwt returned $132/head - $52 over the reserve price.
Composite/other breed lambs registered 4016 head offered - up 31pc on last week.
Prices ranged significantly from $33-$139 and averaged $121/head - down $4 from last week for a 75pc clearance rate.
From Weerite, Victoria, a line of 400 Composite Jul/Aug '22-drop mixed sex store lambs weighing 35kg returned $109/head to a buyer from SA.
Sheep numbers rose 25pc on last week, with 57,801 head offered across both sales.
The biggest increase across sheep categories came from non-station mated ewes, rising 41pc on last week.
The larger offering resulted in mixed prices and clearance rates while Merino ewes and ewe hoggets were firm despite significantly higher supply.
SIL Merino ewes registered a strong increase in numbers for the second week, with 11,998 head offered - up 38pc on last week.
Prices were firm, averaging $166/head while clearance also improved on last week at 41pc.
From Urana, NSW, a line of 200 Poll Merino ewes rising two years of age, weighing 68kg lwt and SIL to White Suffolk/Southdown rams returned the top price of $234/head.
Listings of SIL first cross ewe were steady on last week with the 2298 head met with strong demand.
Prices increased $93 on last week to average $282/head, with a 57pc clearance rate
From Boorowa, NSW, two even lines of 145 Border Leicester/Merino rising two-year-old ewes SIL to Border Leicester rams, weighing 60kg lwt returned $271/head.
SIL shedding breed ewes registered 1289 head this week, down 44pc from the highs of last week.
Prices ranged from $171-$402 and averaged $248/head - up $47 on last week for a 62pc clearance rate.
From Bollon, Queensland, a line of 365 Dorper rising two-year-old ewes SIL to Australian White and White Dorper rams, weighing 60kg lwt returned $230/head.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets had a total of 9732 head offered across the category - increasing 80pc on last week.
Prices were firm to average $157 head while clearance reached 33pc, up from 17pc at the immediate close of auctions.
From Trundle, NSW, a line of 320 Merino ewe hoggets aged 18-19 months old and weighing 57kg lwt returned the top price of $206/head.
NSM Merino ewes saw listings increase 78pc to 14,821 head offered.
Prices ranged from $56-$201 and averaged $123/head - up $32 on last week for a 56pc clearance late Thursday.
From Curban, NSW, a line of 520 Merino NSM ewes rising six years of age and weighing 65kg lwt returned $120/head.
A total of 3569 head of Merino wethers were offered this week, while prices eased $46 to average $83/head, clearance rates improved to 91pc late Thursday, up from pc at the immediate close of the sale.
From Charam, Victoria, a line of 695 Merino wethers aged 17-18 months old and weighing 54kg lwt returned $90/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.