Bundaberg finger lime farmers gear-up to harvest 'native caviar'

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
The finger lime is a native citrus that can prove a bloody challenge to harvest. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Armed with welding gloves Kevin Bowden from Givelda near Bundaberg, is about to tackle what may be the bloodiest harvests in Australia.

