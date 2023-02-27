Queensland drovers have fought long and hard to protect and preserve the primary stock route from the long overdue State Government reforms.
The reforms passed by parliament last Thursday night are aimed at cutting red tape and improving the management of the state's 2.6 million hectare stock route network.
It will also be easier for councils to update stock route maps and management plans under the Land and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023.
Resources Minister Scott Stewart said these changes will boost the state's $23.1 billion agriculture sector by ensuring the stock route network remains a cost-effective way to move and feed stock for years to come.
"This reform strikes the right balance by increasing revenue to better manage and maintain stock routes and reducing the burden on ratepayers while remaining cost-effective for drovers," Mr Stewart said.
"And with the ability to waive fees in cases of hardship, like during droughts, these changes will help support our farmers and drovers when they need it most."
But Queensland's leading drover based in Roma, Bill Little, disagrees with Mr Stewart and said the proposed amendments would lay the foundations for the slow destruction of travelling stock.
"It is giving local governments more power and there will be no connectivity on the primary stock route," Mr Little said.
"Overall the proposed amendments are very disappointing."
He said Mr Stewart had sold-out the travelling stock route network and turned it into a grazing network.
"My greatest concern is that it will become an "extra paddock" for the minority of greedy graziers for monetary gain," Mr Little said.
Mr Little's point is, the stock route belongs to the people of Queensland, and needs to be maintained by the government.
"Under local government control the interpretation and regulations will be different from shire to shire," he said.
He also took aim at the exclusion, or rather inclusion, fencing placed as corridors on the stock route.
"I am a strong believer in maintaining our wildlife and these fences have had a devastating effect on our kangaroos, emus, goannas, and koalas... you name it," he said.
"Our wildlife needs to survive and be able to breed, and we should not exterminate them to the point we have to go to a zoo to see them."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
