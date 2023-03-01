Meet 13 of the outstanding contributors to local shows

A record number of nominations have been received for this year's Queensland Ag Shows Awards.
A total of 36 nominations were received across three categories, highlighting the leaders and innovative ideas taking place across the state.
Thirteen outstanding contribution nominations were received with the winner to be named at a dinner in Brisbane on March 18.
The nominations for the Outstanding Individual Contribution Award are:
The Atherton Show is in Alan Dowling's blood.
While he has been an active member of the Atherton Show for 44 years and is the current president, his family's involvement with shows began with his great grandfather as patron of the first show in Herberton in 1890.
As a child Alan would ride from the family farm in Yungaburra to compete in show jumping and horse events at Atherton and Malanda shows.
He also helped his father on the farm to ensure their pigs, which would become competition bacon, were fed correctly.
He progressed from a competitor of horse sports to a steward and undertook further training to judge, course build and manage registration for hacks and dressage. Alan also undertakes the Red Coat role for the Cairns Show Society.
In the 1980s he was instrumental in reintroducing beef and dairy sections to the show until the decreasing number of dairies in 2022 saw the section stopped.
For the last 25 years he has been ring master and is always looking for new ways to grow involvement in the show.
When he isn't helping at the show, Alan also volunteers his time to help set up, pull down and run other community events like Carols By Candlelight and fairs.
For the last 66 years Elva West has been synonymous with the Beaudeset Show and its horticulture section.
Her involvement began in 1956 as an 18-year-old when she signed on as a steward and eventually moved in the chief horticulture steward role. It was only in 2021, after 46 years, that she resigned from the role.
She also served on the show committee for decades and was made a patron in recognition of her service.
Her family has a long history of involvement with the show, with her father a steward in the pig section and her grandfather exhibiting dairy cattle in about 1914.
In her horticulture role she brought in Royal Association judges to elevate the competition and attract a broader audience.
Under her leadership, the competition evolved from showcasing stocks, poppies, sweet peas, and snapdragons to also growing shrubs, which reflected the changing interests of the community.
Despite drought and difficult seasons, her commitment never wavered.
Entering her fourth year of presidency at Bundaberg, Maree See has impressed with her strong financial leadership.
While she has been involved with the show for her entire life, having competed from three years old, and is the third generation of her family to fold the presidency, the audited financial reports for her time as president show a "gigantic change" in the show's revenue compared to the years prior to her.
In 2019 she introduced a 24 hour car giveaway to lift attendance at the show, she started dog high jump and sweet potato throwing, successfully applied to host a state level equestrian event, found new show sponsorship, launched a new website and has established a strong working relationship with the Showmen's Guild.
In addition, Maree has also been president of the Burnett Sub Chamber for the past four years, stepping down in November.
In this role she oversaw the process for the Burnett Sub Chamber to become an incorporated legal association, lobbied for the government to abolish COVID mandates, facilitated the general manager to attend a meeting for the first time in many years, mentored new show executives and supported the survival of traditional show equestrian events in the Burnett.
Clermont Show boasts a committee with an average age of 40 years and Joanne Salmond has been a big part of that success.
She knows how it feels to sit in a room full of experienced people at a young age, having been invited to join the show committee after returning home to the cattle station, Degulla, after high school.
Back then the committee met at the Primac Building in Capella Street, Clermont, and the men all wore ties and the women dressed to impress.
With this in mind, when younger members of the show committee suggest innovation or improvement, she understands how difficult it would be for them and supports them and helps to negotiate with the committee on an outcome so the innovation and improvement can be achieved.
Since then Joanne has worked in the ring, pavilion and trade site/services elements of the show and been an "extraordinary assistant" for the secretary and treasurer.
She has completed the 1000km one-way trip to the Ekka to support Central Highlands Showgirl and Rural Ambassador entrants and has also entered the Rich Fruit Cake competition in Clermont or Alpha, progressing to sub chamber level.
She also volunteers at Alpha Show, often travelling directly from Alpha to Clermont to begin preparations for the show, and generously sponsors several sections at both.
She has been a representative of Clermont Show Committee, at the Central Highlands Sub-Chamber (CHASS) for several years.
Jess Crawford has been instrumental in building and modernising the Emerald Show Society executive team.
She has helped in updating the constitution and the executive moving to a more progressive model.
In 2006 she took on secretary where her vision was to make the Emerald Show a great event for patrons and to make the role of a volunteer an easier one to fulfil.
She put her hand up to be the Emerald Rural Ambassador in 2014 and was subsequently awarded the titles of Central Highlands Rural Ambassador and then Queensland Rural Ambassador.
Her passion for shows was further strengthened when Jess took on the role of Emerald Show president in 2014 after the death of former show president, Bob Ingram.
As a young female show president, Jess has carved a path of success in part due to her family support, but mostly because of her determination and dedication to the job.
She has been known to rake and mow the lawn on the centre ring after the woodchopping events so that it is handed back to a local cricket club in the best possible condition and moved too many porta panels to count.
In 2021, the biggest Emerald show on record, under Jess's leadership, saw close to $1.2 million contributed to the Central Queensland region.
Jess's extensive knowledge of the Game Plan, an agreement over the management of the showgrounds, has allowed open understanding and discussions to ensure that the show is not adversely affected by council decisions in relation to the showgrounds.
Some of the best bits of a country show are the food and Hayley Dwyer is certainly the Queen of the Gin Gin Show canteen.
Her primary responsibility within the society is managing the canteen, which can attract thousands of visitors each year.
Her "exceptional organisation and communication abilities, leadership qualities and a commitment to excellent customer service" mean she has become an indispensable asset.
She manages the team of volunteers, coordinates supplies and logistics and ensures everything runs smoothly, all while remaining calm herself.
Thanks to Hayley's leadership and innovation, the canteen has consistently received rave reviews from customers and experienced a significant boost in sales.
She has introduced a cashless payment system and a dedicated children's menu.
Gin Gin Show runs smoothly thanks to the efforts of one man in particular, Kevin Busch.
The caretaker and valued member of the society keeps the grounds clean and tidy, ensures the facilities are in good condition, and performs repairs when necessary.
He is responsible for the day-to-day running of the grounds, including maintaining equipment and ensuring that the facilities are ready for events.
The society's events rely on the facilities being in good condition, and his expertise ensures everything runs smoothly.
Camping facilities at the ground are also Kevin's responsibility and his hard work and dedication have been appreciated by guests and helped to create a welcoming and inviting environment for guests, which has attracted visitors to the region.
Kevin has even developed contingency plans to deal with adverse weather conditions on the grounds.
Greg English has been "instrumental" in achieving great things for the Malanda community.
In 2017 he became the show's president but he has a much longer list of service as a volunteer, exhibitor and member.
He advocates for youth involvement and is an active member of the All Breeds Dairy committee, who have run the Educational Dairy Youth Camp biannually from 2012 - 2020, and now annually.
One hundred and seven years after his great-grandfather showed his Illawarra dairy cattle at the first ever Malanda Show in 1916, Greg, alongside his wife, Bronwyn and seven children still show dairy cattle at Malanda, as well as Cairns Show, and even making the 3366km round trip to exhibit small teams at the Royal Queensland Show every few years.
Greg has been invited to judge Dairy Cattle at many different shows across Queensland including Gatton Dairy Showcase and Maleny Show. He has also been invited to judge at Royal Easter Sydney Show & International Dairy Week.
Greg's efforts were recognised when he was the recipient of the 2020 Tablelands Regional Council Citizen of the Year Award.
At age 90, 2020 was due to be Greg Hunter's last Nanango Show, but he couldn't bring himself to stop.
In 2023, Greg will be in attendance ready to support his fellow volunteers.
He has been an integral part of the show since the early 1980s as both a member and volunteer.
In 1994 he took on chief steward of the pavilion, a role that encompasses needlework, fine arts, culinary, education, lego and horticulture.
Many other stewards have received a guiding hand from Greg who fulfils his role with a good humour, efficiency and attention to detail.
He also volunteers at all the events the society facilities including markets and music festivals.
You may have come across Greg as a parking attendant, steward, labourer, handyman or standing at the sin washing dishes - no task is too menial.
Les Schloss' phone must never stop ringing - he is always readily available to help anybody with any show enquiry.
The president at Nanango Show since 1995 has been integral in a number of major changes including saving historical buildings from demolition and transforming them into offices, erecting new sheds and renovating older ones.
The latest improvements under his leadership is the addition of stadium lighting on the main arena.
The avid harness racing participant has also been instrumental in ensuring the Trots live on at the Nanango Show with an extended program of 'Mini Trots' for young competitors slated for 2023.
His strength is said to be acknowledging every section is equally important.
Jim Moran is a "multi-skilled, community driven, unassuming, 'get the job done' man".
He is the youngest son of one of the Tara district's oldest and community orientated families which has provided him with foundations of value, respect and vision for small rural communities and the people within.
His invaluable contribution to the Tara Show includes introducing a Young Farmers Challenge and yabby and turtle races, acting as a spokesperson with council to establish ongoing works at the grounds, changing the prime cattle section location, improving the prime lamb yards and upgrading the poultry section facilities and bringing back woodchop and hosting state events.
Jim is a fierce competitor in the cookery section and his focus over the last few years has been the Men's Chocolate Cake Section.
He is a fan-favourite on the mic too and he has compered as far as the Ekka with Jim's charisma and enjoyment bringing people together.
He is currently a vice president, steward and society member.
Julie continually strives to keep intergenerational community members engaged and connected with the Wandoan community.
Her innovative, organisation, willingness to sacrifice herself and her seemingly boundless energy are all legendary in Wandoan.
Julie has been a member for more than 40 years including treasurer and secretary.
She has taken part in running or assisting in the introduction of the WAGS (Women and Girls at the Show) marquee with guest speakers and presenters and the Aim High Black Tie Gala.
While he is currently the president, John Maher got his first taste for the Warwick Show by setting up and cleaning up the event as a 17-year-old.
That was 50 years ago and in that time he has held positions of management committee member, show chairperson, vice-president, grounds committee chairperson and now president.
He is said to be very encouraging of younger people being involved in the society.
John has helped organise the night-ring program including sheaf pitching, dog high-jump, stockmans challenge (before it was named the young farmers challenge), the re-introduction of trots and camel races.
While on management, John has been very supportive of many other society run events.
He helped with getting the roads throughout the grounds more accessible, setting up camping for society events, upgrading the prime cattle yards, rearranging the stud cattle area to form a bigger ring and improvements to the sand arena.
