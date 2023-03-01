Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Qld Ag Show Awards 2023 nominees for Outstanding Individual Contribution Award revealed

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:58pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet 13 of the outstanding contributors to local shows

A record number of nominations have been received for this year's Queensland Ag Shows Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.