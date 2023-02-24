A central Queensland council has moved to replace a 'deteriorating' bridge, as growing primary production in the region has put increasing demands on the traffic route.
Due to the deterioration of the culvert/floodway at Grevillea Creek on Drumburle Rd at Thangool, 12 kilmometres south - east of Biloela, the Banana Shire Council has implemented changes to the traffic management including speed reduction and stop signs.
Additionally, a load restriction of 15 tonne has been placed on the crossing for safety purposes and to minimise any impacts on the existing structure.
Council meeting minutes released in late January also note council has received an application for a 1000 head (cattle) feedlot to be constructed along Redhill Road in Thangool.
"This development will see increased traffic demands along Drumburle Road which will include fully laden AV trucks - potentially double decker vehicles," council minutes read.
"As part of our subsequent investigations, we have been advised by the consultant engineers that the risk of failure of the existing structure, from both existing and potential development loads, impose unacceptable risks to road users.
"Given the age and the condition of the existing structure, it is considered crucial that the replacement of this structure be prioritised as soon as possible."
Banana Shire Council division three councillor Phillip Casey, who resides in the Thangool region, said agriculture production is booming in the region and that council was accommodating the increased traffic demands which follow.
"Along with a number of mines within the shire, agriculture remains our greatest GDP," Cr Casey said.
"The concrete culvert at Grevillea Creek on Drumburle Rdbuilt was built in 1969 and regulations have changed since that construction and council needs to bring it up to standard."
Cr Casey said council was still considering the development application for the proposed feedlot.
"The proposed feed lot is not the major driver for this crossing replacement," he said.
"One of the drivers is that the Thangool region is as a major primary production area and there's a good size population of families in that in area as well, including a school bus run, so we must ensure safe access for them to town.
"The Thangool region is a small community and the town itself is only 350 people, but the area around is probably 3000 people, and 95pc of them are primary producers."
As a resolution, Banana Council moved to apply a load limit of 15t on the existing Grevillea Creek crossing on Drumburle Road to minimise any impacts on the existing structure.
In the long term, council will provide funding for the replacement of the existing culvert structure on Grevillea Creek.
"Infrastructure expects the replacement cost of the culvert structure and its approaches to be in the vicinity of $750,000," council minutes read.
"Infrastructure is currently looking into the possibility of flood damage funding for this crossing. However, any approval for this funding is likely to take quite some time."
Council said it understands the load limit and delays will cause disruption to road users in the region and is working on rectifying this issue.
"Alternate routes for heavy vehicles are available via Semples Road and/or Hintons Lane whilst the load limit is in place," council minutes read.
"Traffic counters have also been deployed along Drumburle Road to confirm existing vehicle movements and likely traffic demands."
The culvert replacement is currently in the early stages of development and council is yet to finalise a time frame when it will be completed.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
