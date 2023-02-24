Queensland Country Life
Grevillea Creek Crossing load limit reduced to 15 tonnes, bridge to be replaced, as primary production grows in Thangool region

By Ben Harden
Updated February 25 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:30am
Banana Shire Council has set a load restriction of 15 tonne on the Grevillea Creek on Drumburle Rd crossing in the Thangool region, near Biloela. Images supplied by Banana Shire Council

A central Queensland council has moved to replace a 'deteriorating' bridge, as growing primary production in the region has put increasing demands on the traffic route.

