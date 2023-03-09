The Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale, has provided an appealing avenue for selling quality Brahman female genetics for close to 20 years.
Palmvale Red Brahmans stud principal Beth Streeter, with her late husband Kearin, has been selling heifers at the sale since its inception under its original name, the Fassifern Valley Elite Brahman Female Sale, which was held at the Silverdale Saleyards.
After selling through the sale at Silverdale since 2007, Mrs Streeter and the other vendors noticed that many graziers from Central Queensland were coming to inspect the lots pre-sale.
"We were taking our drafts down to Silverdale to offer them but most were coming back up to CQ. This is why we shifted the sale to Gracemere nine years ago, and rebadged it as the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale. The sale has gone from strength-to-strength since the relocation," Mrs Streeter said.
Mrs Streeter, and her daughter Remy (who runs her own Brahman stud enterprise) run their operations, in Marlborough, CQ, on Mt Slopeaway.
Raised on a commercial cattle breeding property, Mrs Streeter still has the receipts from when her parents bought their first Brahman in the late 1960's.
"When my parents purchased property at Monto around 1974 the Brahman cows were moved up here.
"As their neighbours were all Hereford breeders, mum and dad copped a lot of flack for running Brahmans.
"It caused a bit of an uproar when one of our Brahman bulls got in with a neighbours Hereford cows. However, nine months later when these cows dropped beautiful brindle Braford calves, perceptions were changed as these breeders came to appreciate the hardiness the Brahman provides."
Mrs Streeter said after so many bad years the last 15 months have been "unreal"
"We've had a beautiful season. We received 200mm of gentle falls in January alone this year," she said.
She said the sale is a "stress-free affair", which the Elders sale agents "have a good handle on".
"I'll be offering eight females this year. The three lead heifers are all out of the Palmvale Miss Regal cowline. These three are super consistent despite being by different sires."
On the other side of the spectrum, the Krause family, Malabar Red Brahmans, will be offering heifers for the first time at this year's sale.
Tim, Alison, Michael and Christian are all involved with the day to day activities of managing their breeder herds and younger cattle at Marburg, an hour west of Brisbane.
The Krauses hadn't worked with Brahmans prior to establishing the Malabar stud in 2006, with Mr Krauses family operating a dairy and mixed farming business at Marburg for the past 90-plus years. Their first heifer purchase was out of a pen at Beef 2006 from the Wallton Downs stud.
"We admire the Brahmans' instinctive intelligence, along with the general efficiency as they go about their day to day, adapting to the climate and environmental variation year after year," Mr Krause said.
Mr Krause said they decided to sell at this year's All Stars sale as it was a chance to offer heifers to the Brahman community, with both lots, Malabar Madeline 2137 and Malabar Monica 2112, coming from a fertile dam line, tracing back to their original Wallton Downs cow.
"We've retained a full sister to Madeline 2137 and we're preparing two of her full brothers for Brahman Week later this year. Our other heifer, Monica 2112, shows tremendous style, balance and conformation."
"CQLX offers a great environment for vendors and purchasers, so it'll be great to see high quality females offered from all vendors. I feel honoured to have a seat at the table, albeit a small one. Elders has done a great job coordinating thus far and I'd expect that'll continue."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
