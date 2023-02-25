Peek at poo in the paddock

'ECOSYSTEM services' is the name given to the free services nature provides for us.
Quite often, we take for granted those things we don't pay for, so I thought we'd bring them to the discussion this week.
A few ecosystem services to note are pollination, temperature regulation, provision of oxygen for us to breathe, providing water to drink, soil fertility, decomposition and the list goes on.
By putting pollination at the top of the list gives us a great indication of how important these ecosystem services are. Without pollination, we would quite simply die!
The key ecosystem service I want to put the spotlight on is the role that dung beetles play.
How active are the dung beetles at your place at the moment? This is the time of year that we'd like to see them happily devouring the poo nearly as quickly as it hits the ground.
They live the old saying 'I'm always in the sh!#, it's only the depth that varies'!
Most of what an animal eats is recycled back onto our paddocks as dung and urine.
Urine contains plant growth promoting compounds that animals will actively select to regraze. Dung on the other hand can go two ways. Without dung beetles it sits on our soil surface and is just like having bags of fertiliser sitting on your paddock sealed up and not available.
Or, our dung beetles provide their valuable service and reincorporating it into the soil for us. Their hard work does two key things for us.
Firstly, they recycle the nutrients in the dung for future grass growth. Secondly, they do a magnificent job of improving soil health where they've gone. I've seen an amazing example of this where dung beetles softened the soil under one dung pile down to 25cm on a road in mulga country in SW Qld (and it was hard as concrete).
There are many different species of dung beetles out there.
Be very mindful of animal health treatments (drenches and back liners) that kill dung beetles. When you need to use them, develop a strategy for it to have minimal impact on populations across your place.
There are also companies that can help you identify what species you have and what species that could work in your district are missing.
Take some time next time your in the paddock to see what is happening for you. Checking your dung is also tells us a lot about phase of growth of the grass - we'll leave that for another week though.
