Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Demand for respect of the Great Artesian Basin

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
February 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce CEO Michel Guerin has spoken out about the Great Artesian Basin, saying it should be shown more respect. Picture supplied

"WATER, water, every where,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.