"WATER, water, every where,
"Nor any drop to drink."
We have Samuel Taylor Coleridge to thank for those classic lines in The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.
It sums it up for me.
The right to safe and clean water is a basic human right.
But it's not until someone threatens to take it away that you realise life depends on it.
Sadly, that's the reality more than 120 communities who rely on water from the Great Artesian Basin could be facing.
Glencore's proposed trial Surat Basin Carbon Capture and Storage Project (which aims to demonstrate the effective permanent storage of captured carbon dioxide) sounds well and good, but it could potentially contaminate this underground water supply.
The proposal suggests pumping liquified CO2 (industrial waste) from Millmerran Power Station into the GAB, leading to potentially irreparable damage to aquifers and resulting in devastating consequences for the water used for general urban and industrial uses, including agriculture.
It doesn't bear thinking about.
And as advocates for Queensland's farming communities, we cannot stand by and do nothing.
Much to my dismay, AgForce's calls for the State Government to extend the public notification period for the project's Environmental Impact Statement have fallen on deaf ears.
We are urging the powers that be to extend the consideration period for the project and will be putting formal and detailed submissions to Queensland's Department of Environment and Science.
Approving the project in its current state would also set a concerning precedent for future impacts on a vitally important water source.
- Michael Guerin, AgForce CEO
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.