QFF speaks out on carbon capture

THERE has been a lot of discussion in recent weeks about the emerging carbon capture and storage industry.
This has raised a number of concerns in relation to the Surat Basin project proposed by Carbon Transport and Storage Corporation (CTSCo) presently in the Environment Impact Statement (EIS) stage.
The key concern is the risks the project presents to water security for agriculture in the region.
CTSCo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Swiss multinational Glencore, is seeking permission to inject 110,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, for three years, into the Great Artesian Basin (GAB) Precipice Sandstone aquifer.
The Precipice Sandstone aquifer is located at a site near Moonie in the Western Downs Regional Council area and the CO2 for the project is proposed to be sourced from the Millmerran coal-fired power station.
Carbon capture and storage, known as CCS, refers to a sequence of complex engineering processes to capture, transport and inject carbon dioxide underground. Carbon injection into water aquifers is a relatively tested and known technology for carbon storage globally.
However, research indicates that the application of carbon capture and storage within a water resource aquifer is unprecedented and the injection of CO2 into a viable water supply aquifer has not been done in the world before.
Carbon injection appears to normally be done into hypersaline groundwater (groundwater exceeding salt concentration levels of sea water) or former gas reservoirs.
GAB groundwater within the Surat Basin is fully utilised by agriculture and communities reliant on this valuable water source.
The GAB is one of the largest underground freshwater resources in the world. It generates approximately $13 billion per year. It is a vital resource for 180,000 people, 7600 businesses and 120 towns. This natural resource is relied upon by agriculture and is the lifeblood for the future of industry and rural communities.
EIS submissions close on February 23 and QFF and our members Pork Queensland will be watching closely.
- Allan Dingle, QFF president
