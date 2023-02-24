Queensland Country Life
East Kooroon Feedlot development underway despite legal pushback from animal liberation group

February 24 2023 - 9:00pm
Progress is underway on the East Kooroon Feedlot, despite the 1800 submissions objecting the development. Picture: Kelly Butterworth

The Brown family's East Kooroon Feedlot at Westmar has been given the green light, despite 1800 submissions lodged to the Balonne Shire Council objecting the 10,000 standard sheep unit and 50,000 standard cattle unit facility.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

