The Brown family's East Kooroon Feedlot at Westmar has been given the green light, despite 1800 submissions lodged to the Balonne Shire Council objecting the 10,000 standard sheep unit and 50,000 standard cattle unit facility.
Balonne Shire Council Mayor Samantha O'Toole confirmed that all of the submissions received were lodged from those residing outside of the Balonne Shire, and that the feedlot development was now progressing as first intended.
"Final settlement occurred in lands court under negotiation between the animal liberations group and East Kooroon, and that was settled more than a few weeks ago in lands court," Cr O'Toole said.
"I think the only reason it was raised in the media last week was because the animal liberations group decided to make a statement that they had a big win in court, which I rebutted on the radio.
"The concessions that were made under negotiations were actually very minor to the original approval and the whole matter has ceased, so East Kooroon has right to go ahead as their original application to progress with the development of the feedlot."
Animal Liberation Queensland (ALQ) launched a campaign in objection to the feedlot in July 2021, whereby they lodged an appeal in the Planning and Environment Court after the development was approved by Balonne Shire Council, resulting in both parties reaching an agreement late last year.
Last week, ALQ released a statement saying they were satisfied with the resolution, which they claimed would see the feedlot being unable to expand beyond a 30,000 head cattle carrying capacity.
In the statement, ALQ campaign manager Amanda Holly said that, aside from animal wellbeing, the organisation was also concerned with the the feedlot's impacts on the biodiversity and ecosystems around the Murray Darling Basin area.
"The settlement included an increase in water requirements, a groundwater investigation, and an amendment to the effluent utilisation area," Ms Holly said.
"It also included a staging requirement for the development, and the applicant to have legal and reliable access to the required amount of water for each stage.
"Based on water availability in the region, we are now confident that, with the requirements of the new staging, this feedlot is unlikely to be able to expand beyond 30,000 cattle, and for us, this is a significant win for both the environment and animals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.