Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Wendy Sheehan shares her thoughts on social media

By Wendy Sheehan
February 26 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Sheehan, rangeland grazier.

Love it or loathe it, the power of social media is immense and it influences people's opinions, conversations and beliefs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.