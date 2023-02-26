Love it or loathe it, the power of social media is immense and it influences people's opinions, conversations and beliefs.
As a sheep and cattle grower, I feel that our way of life is not always widely understood and our industry sometimes comes under attack by people who may have a vested interest elsewhere, genuinely believe we are responsible for most (if not all) poor environmental outcomes or picture us gleefully murderating calves and lambs as we climb the pile of carcasses to our next squillion dollars.
When it comes to having a conversation on social media with people who are firmly anti-animal agriculture, I think it is a waste of time and energy.
It's a bit like putting your conspiracy-loving cousin beside your ultra-practical and out-spoken uncle at the family Christmas dinner and hoping for a calm and pleasant evening.
By the end of the night, there's likely to have been shouting, possibly some crying and everyone else is wishing they'd shut up and go home and vowing to avoid the get-together next year.
There are however, many many people who are interested in where their food comes from, what we do, why we do what we do, and how it all works, but that information isn't at their fingertips.
Also read: AAM's bid is in - now the wait is on
Also read: Stock route legislation passes in parliament
Who has spent some time scrolling through ag related photos or videos on social media? How much information was accompanying those posts?
That funny photo of the cow that fell over in the trough and had all 4 feet waving around in the air.... was there a brief sentence explaining that she was rescued and walked away?
Some people will assume she had to be shot to get her out.
A sheep bogged in the dam - mention the dry times that come and go, and the daily water runs where you check for bogged sheep and pull them out, even if you had to put one down because she couldn't get up again - be honest and say so.
If we don't add any information to the photos and videos that reflect our lives, we're leaving the door wide open for others to provide their own interpretation, and that may be accurate, or it might be about as erroneous as you can get.
Share some words along with your photos and videos, it might just help to bridge that city-country divide that gets talked about.
- Wendy Sheehan, rangeland grazier
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.