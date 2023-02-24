Local councils will retain more stock route revenue fees to reinvest into network maintenance under legislation that passed in state parliament last night.
The long-awaited reforms are aimed at cutting red tape and improving the management of the state's 2.6 million hectare stock route network.
It will also be easier for councils to update stock route maps and management plans under the Land and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023.
Resources Minister Scott Stewart said these changes will boost the state's $23.1 billion agriculture sector by ensuring the stock route network remains a cost-effective way to move and feed stock for years to come.
"This reform strikes the right balance by increasing revenue to better manage and maintain stock routes and reducing the burden on ratepayers while remaining cost-effective for drovers," Mr Stewart said.
"And with the ability to waive fees in cases of hardship, like during droughts, these changes will help support our farmers and drovers when they need it most."
Mr Stewart revisited a proposed amendment to certify the regulation vegetation status rather than it being included in the Vegetation Management Regulation, but this was opposed by the LNP.
Opposition resources spokesperson Pat Weir said the LNP didn't oppose the long-awaited changes to the legislation, as the LGAQ supported the changes.
"The opposition will keep the new regulation as delivered by the government in our sights," Mr Weir said.
"We are keeping in mind the 'devil is in the detail'."
Mr Weir said instead of any amendments to the Vegetation Management Regulation taking place, this will be taken out, and will have to go back to parliament.
Blackall-Tambo Regional Council Mayor Andrew Martin said for a local authority which has a lot of the primary stock route in its shire, the money is welcome.
"If the government wants to impose unworkable, and sub-economic management imperatives, then we will close the stock route, or give it back," Cr Martin said.
"We are treating this as an environmental corridor and are managing an asset for the people of Queensland, but not as a sole cost of the ratepayers in our shire."
Cr Martin said Blackall-Tambo was spending up to $500,000 on maintaining watering infrastructure for two to three mobs of cattle to come through each year.
Queensland drovers move and feed between 5000 and 330,000 head of stock across the network each year, with higher usage during periods of drought.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
