Long-awaited stock route review finally passed by government

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated February 24 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
Cattle on a Queensland Stock Route yarded into the break for the night. Picture Sally Gall

Local councils will retain more stock route revenue fees to reinvest into network maintenance under legislation that passed in state parliament last night.

