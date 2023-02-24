Eight separate local groups have advised the AAM Investment Group that they'd like to collaborate with the asset management company, which submitted a tender to take control of the former Longreach Pastoral College site on Thursday.
AAM, which counts property at Blackall and Isisford plus the WQLX saleyard at Longreach in its portfolio, unveiled its plan for a consortium of pastoral holdings to bid for control of the college's assets last week.
Companies named as supporters at the time were Australian Country Choice, Cleveland Agriculture, Consolidated Pastoral Co, the Curr family, Georgina Pastoral, Hewitt Cattle Australia, MDH, Mort and Co and NAPCO, but managing director Garry Edwards told the public meeting in Longreach that it wasn't an exclusive club.
The bid, which takes in all 17,511 hectares of land including Rosebank Station adjoining the college site, classroom facilities and agricultural infrastructure, was the only submission made public before Thursday's closing date, and was given a huge thumbs up by the general public.
Mr Edwards said over 3300 letters of support accompanied the AAM tender and more were coming in all the time.
National Party leader David Littleproud has been among those welcoming the bid, saying it was good news that the consortium of private and corporate pastoral interests had lodged an application to buy the former Longreach Pastoral College.
"It was a devastating blow when the state Labor government closed the gates of Longreach Pastoral College in 2019," he said.
"It was a callous act of a Brisbane-based government because training facilities like Longreach are crucial for the agriculture and pastoral industry, but Labor abandoned it to save money.
"Common sense tells you a successful pastoral and agriculture industry needs successful training facilities.
"An outback college like the one in Longreach provided learning with hands-on training that you just can't get sitting in a classroom or at a desk - teaching important skills such as how to break-in horses, muster cattle, butcher meat and grow crops."
Mr Edwards said that if AAM group was successful with its proposal, it would be looking at tertiary learning, veterinary studies, research and development, possibly in collaboration with R&D corporations and industry bodies, tourism activities, education for school students who don't have the chance for exposure to regional Australia or farming activities, commercial farming enterprises, and reliable employment opportunities within the western Queensland region.
"We see this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to coordinate the practical and strategic skills required to not only revive Longreach Pastoral College, but to also identify new ways to elevate the value the site delivers to the agricultural industry, community and broader Queensland economy," Mr Edwards said.
He said eight different groups had approached AAM following its public meeting, saying they couldn't afford to put in a submission on their own, and asking to collaborate with the AAM proposal.
"There's been interest from people with no direct sheep or cattle properties," he said.
"Whether we're successful or not, we can't sit back.
"It's an old-style mentality to sit back and wait for government to do something."
Mr Edwards said there hadn't been time to form a company before the closing date, saying the tender had been submitted under the terms 'for and on behalf of'.
"We'll form a company if we're successful," he said. "Ultimately we'll have to set up an entity, a holding trust and so on."
He said who ultimately made up the final consortium depended on arrangements with the state government.
"The greatest thing has been to see companies that are contemporaries work together," he said. "Formal commitments can only happen once the bid is successful."
He added that no attempt had been made to discuss amounts or means of contributing to the purchase at this stage.
"A number of different education services have contacted us - that will allow for a greater flexibility of use."
Mr Edwards said comments on social media about cherry picking the eyes out of the college asset were not helpful.
"Not one company wanted to do this for commercial gain," he said.
The outcome is now in the hands of the state government.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner told Queensland Country Life that the assessment would take up to 60 days after the tender closed, given the high level of interest in the tender and the complex assessment process that would be necessary, given the former campus was offered in a range of configurations.
Mr Edwards said he doubted they would have an answer in 60 days, given it had taken six years to get to this point.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
