Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

AAM Longreach Pastoral College bid recruits extra support

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
February 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AAM managing director Garry Edwards presenting the consortium bid at the Longreach Civic Centre. Picture: Sally Gall

Eight separate local groups have advised the AAM Investment Group that they'd like to collaborate with the asset management company, which submitted a tender to take control of the former Longreach Pastoral College site on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.